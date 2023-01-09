Read full article on original website
Related
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Originally from Southern California, Bailey is now gaining steadfast attention in her current home of Nashville with her original music and performances, and now in Texas with the radio release of her new single “The Rearview and Me” in the Lonestar state. Her dream is to take country music back to its roots, pay homage to the legends, and keep the genuine and authentic sound of country music alive!
5 Questions to Ask When Seeking the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville
When you’re looking for the best swimming pool contractor in Nashville, you can start the conversation with five key questions. These questions will tell you more about what it will be like to work with the contractor and how quickly they will complete the work. Plus, you’ll learn more...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day
January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
Looking for an Indoor Activity for Your Kids? Try Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, opened in Murfreesboro over the summer and it’s the perfect place to take the whole family to expend some energy. No matter if it’s a frigid winter day or a sweltering summer day, this indoor adventure park provides an opportunity for kids to run, jump, zip line and more! The Murfreesboro location is located in the former Jumpstreet spot, next to Planet Fitness and across the parking lot from Outback Steakhouse.
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
OBITUARY: Cora Christene Arnold
Cora Christene Arnold, age 100, passed away on January 9, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Lascassas Baptist Church. Christene retired from Singer Corporation. Christene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Patton Davenport and Rosa...
6 Live Shows this Week – January 9,2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023. 1Opry at The Ryman. Friday, January 13, 7:30...
Don’t Miss Out on the Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event
The Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event takes place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. CST at the Rutherford County Extension Community Center Building (315 John Rice Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129) UT Extension, along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and craft beverage industry associations and guilds...
OBITUARY: Nancy Jackson
Nancy Jackson, age 79, passed away at her residence on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and a resident of Rutherford County. She was Program Manager with Adult Protective Services for the State of Tennessee. She studied Speech, English and Special Education at the University of Central Arkansas. She spent her days painting rocks and spreading joy through “Nancy’s Nonsense.” Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Here’s What We Know so Far About In-N-Out Burger Coming to Tennessee
We reported on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger will head to Tennessee. California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.
OBITUARY: Josephine Hanvy Johnson
Josephine Hanvy Johnson, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Northside Nursing Home. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Hanvy and Ophelia Dial Hanvy; and husband, Jasper Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Michael Anderson Johnson of Livingston, Mitchell Thomas Johnson of Murfreesboro;...
OBITUARY: Michelle Renee Grupke
Michelle Renee Grupke, age 55, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was a native of Rutherford County and worked as a Vet Assistant. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Mark Grupke; and mother, Shirley Fiveash. She is survived by her son, Russell Lee Bratcher; brother, Mark...
OBITUARY: Raul Adolfo Mendez
Raul Adolfo Mendez, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Alive Hospice. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a resident of Rutherford County. Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Angel Raul and Martina Mendez. He is survived by his...
La Vergne Driver Killed Following Two-Car Crash on Murfreesboro Pike
The driver of a Nissan Altima involved in a two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday has died. The preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan, driven by Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of LaVergne, was traveling east on Murfreesboro Pike when it began drifting into the westbound lane.
OBITUARY: Janet Mae Leach Northcutt
Janet Mae Leach Northcutt, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A native of Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Madeline Veretta Pittenger Leach. Mrs. Northcutt was also preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Northcutt; sons, Roderic and Jeffrey Northcutt; brother, Marvin Francis Leach; and sister, Evalyn Louise Garner.
Smyrna Police Looking for Suspects in Ulta Theft Case
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals pictured for theft of merchandise at Ulta in Smyrna.More Crime!. The individuals left the scene driving a black Jeep. Any information please contact Det. Armstrong at 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show
The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
OBITUARY: Addie Mai Sargent
Addie Mai Sargent, age 90 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was a native of Davidson Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Sargent and parents, Robert Henry Warpool and Mary Swain Warpool. She was a member of Cane Ridge...
OBITUARY: James (Jim) Edwin Fox
James (Jim) Edwin Fox, 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away with his family by his side on January 4, 2023. Jim was born on July 22, 1933, to Edwin Walker and Anna Lee Fox in Celina, Tennessee. After Jim graduated from Celina High School in 1950, he joined the United...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0