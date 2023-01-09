ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who barricaded himself in east Fort Collins apartment in September sentenced to prison

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
A man who barricaded himself overnight in an east Fort Collins apartment in September while attempting to hide from police has been sentenced to prison.

Justin Hall, 33, was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on Monday for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class 4 felony. Five other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The nine-hour standoff began late Sept. 15 when police say Hall attempted to evade officers responding to a reported break-in at an unoccupied apartment on the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive, according to a news release from the time of the incident.

Hall attempted to escape officers and broke into an occupied apartment and refused to come out. The residents were able to get out without injury, according to the previous news release.

Police utilized the K-9 team, SWAT officers, drones and crisis negotiators to get Hall to come out, but he did not. About nine hours later, officers were able to safely enter the apartment and take Hall into custody.

The residents of the apartment Hall barricaded himself in were displaced for more than a month, a prosecutor told 8th Judicial District Judge Juan Villaseñor during Monday's sentencing hearing, because of the tactics law enforcement had to use to try and get Hall to come out, including the deployment of tear gas.

Hall's attorney Haley Barton told the judge that drug use "is really the core of (Hall's) troubles" and asked for a community corrections sentence so Hall could get treatment.

While Villaseñor said he understands Hall's desire to get treatment and be a better husband and father, he's violated probation several times in the past and violated one previous community corrections sentence, which made Villaseñor doubt if he would be successful on community corrections again.

"I believe you've been given the tools for a long time … and you just haven’t done it,” Villaseñor said.

In addition to spending four years in prison, Hall will have to pay restitution to the victims.

Coloradoan Executive Editor Eric Larsen contributed to this article.

