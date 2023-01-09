Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Related
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
WILX-TV
Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, shots were fired at about 8 p.m. during an attempt to stop people suspected in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store. No one was injured, but five people have been taken into custody.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
whmi.com
Lansing Man Arrested Following Local Police Chase
A man was taken into custody and stolen guns were recovered following yet another police chase – the third this week for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. At around 1:20am Wednesday, deputies were informed of a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that fled from a Metro MSP Trooper when the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that was not displaying a license plate while traveling westbound on I-96. A Livingston County deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high rate of speed.
Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting
The body cam footage of the incident shows the moments leading up to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nicolas Micko.
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
WILX-TV
Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have released a portion of the body camera footage of the Jan. 5 shooting. A 35-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man as Nicolas Micko. Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called it a “tragic and unfortunate incident...
abc12.com
One more arrested in Saginaw County homicide case, two more suspects sought
Surveillance cameras at a gas station captured footage of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Darius Jackson outside a Saginaw-area hotel. Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought. The latest arrest was made this week as 18-year-old Koryion Welch is now in custody...
Trial begins for Saginaw man accused of running down man with truck, killing him in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — On a rainy night two Novembers ago, a Saginaw man confronted a motorist parked in his driveway, blaring his pickup truck’s horn. The confrontation turned violent when the truck drove forward, plowing into the man before it. Days later, the struck man, 57-year-old Douglas E....
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Lansing man with armed robbery warrant arrested after high speed chase
A 35-year-old man from Lansing with several warrants for his arrest was taken into custody after a high speed chase.
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
WNEM
Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police...
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
WILX-TV
Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Saginaw County woman, Valda Cork, age 59 has been accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult. She was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cork appeared before Judge A.T. Frank in the 70th District Court of...
WILX-TV
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
WILX-TV
No major injuries reported in US-131 rollover crash into building
BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old suffered minor injuries after crashing into a building Thursday. According to authorities, the teen was speeding southbound on US-131 when they lost control of the vehicle near 76th Street, left the road and crashed into a building. While the building saw significant damage,...
Homicide suspect assaults deputy at Ingham County Jail
The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack, but did suffer significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head.
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
Comments / 2