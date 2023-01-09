ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
WILX-TV

Shooting at Brighton mall under investigation by Michigan State Police

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, shots were fired at about 8 p.m. during an attempt to stop people suspected in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store. No one was injured, but five people have been taken into custody.
BRIGHTON, MI
whmi.com

Lansing Man Arrested Following Local Police Chase

A man was taken into custody and stolen guns were recovered following yet another police chase – the third this week for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. At around 1:20am Wednesday, deputies were informed of a white 2010 Toyota Tundra that fled from a Metro MSP Trooper when the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that was not displaying a license plate while traveling westbound on I-96. A Livingston County deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have released a portion of the body camera footage of the Jan. 5 shooting. A 35-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man as Nicolas Micko. Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called it a “tragic and unfortunate incident...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

One more arrested in Saginaw County homicide case, two more suspects sought

Surveillance cameras at a gas station captured footage of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Darius Jackson outside a Saginaw-area hotel. Third arrest made in Saginaw County murder, two more suspects sought. The latest arrest was made this week as 18-year-old Koryion Welch is now in custody...
abc12.com

Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police...
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

No major injuries reported in US-131 rollover crash into building

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old suffered minor injuries after crashing into a building Thursday. According to authorities, the teen was speeding southbound on US-131 when they lost control of the vehicle near 76th Street, left the road and crashed into a building. While the building saw significant damage,...
BYRON CENTER, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI

