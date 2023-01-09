ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

NKU board of regents say interim president can't apply for permanent position

By Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Northern Kentucky University's board of regents held a special meeting on Monday, presumably to discuss candidates for the interim president position. Instead, the regents voted to restrict the interim president − who has yet to be named − from applying for the permanent role.

The board voted 8-3 against the proposed resolution to allow an interim president to be part of the candidate pool for the university's future permanent president. Regents Cori Henderson, Elizabeth Thompson and Andrá Ward were the only votes in favor of the resolution. The vote came after the board met in executive session for nearly two hours on Monday.

The university is about to launch a national search to replace Ashish Vaidya, who stepped down in December.

"As you all can imagine, over the coming months we'll be involved in a pretty extensive search process for a new president," Board of Regents Chair Richard Boehne said during Monday's meeting.

One issue that came up early, Boehne said, was the impact of that search on the interim candidates.

Boehne told The Enquirer he hopes to name someone to the interim president position during a regular board meeting next week.

Vaidya was NKU's sixth president. He came to the university in 2017 and renewed a five-year contract with NKU last year, but a separation agreement finalized in mid-November terminated the contract with a $1.3 million severance package. Vaidya said he and his family are moving back to California.

“It has been a privilege and honor to lead this university over the past four-and-half years,” Vaidya said in the November news release announcing his departure. “Thanks to the great work of the faculty, staff and students, I believe significant progress has been achieved during the past several years."

The board of regents' next meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Student Union, according to the university's website. An agenda for that meeting is available online. The meeting will also be livestreamed.

