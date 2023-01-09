ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Surviving relatives of family killed in Enoch shooting start fundraiser

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 4 days ago
Surviving relatives of the eight people who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Enoch last week have started a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and other costs.

A gofundme.com page titled “Gail Earl, and the Tausha Haight family” had raised more than $60,000 as of early Monday, with organizers saying the money would go toward funeral expenses, legal fees and a memorial fund.

Authorities say 42-year-old Michael Haight shot and killed his wife, his mother-in-law and his five children before killing himself inside their Enoch home on Wednesday.

Haight’s wife, Tausha, 40, and Tausha’s mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, were the two adult victims. The five children were identified as a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.

By early Monday, nearly 700 people had donated to the fundraiser, which was organized by Heather Haight, one of Tausha’s siblings. The page features a photograph of Gail Earl and a photoshopped photograph of the Haight family, with an image depicting Jesus edited into Michael’s spot.

"If I had to summarize the lives of my precious mother, beloved sister, and gorgeous nieces and nephews into a word it would be, PURE,” reads a quote posted to the gofundme.com page. “They are beautiful, innocent, loving, and among the kindest people I know. Their impact on the world was beyond measure and they will be missed."

Family members released statements last week about the family and the incident, with separate statements coming from Michael's side of the family and from Tausha's side.

Investigators were still piecing together the details of how the killings took place and the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Tausha had filed for divorce in December, according to court documents, and witnesses told police that Gail had been living in the home recently to help with the transition.

There were no gunshots reported from the house Wednesday, and nothing suspicious had been reported in the days leading up to the shooting, although Police Chief Jackson Ames acknowledged that officers had been called to the home in years past.

“We had been involved in some investigations with the family a couple years prior,” Ames said, although he declined to elaborate. He noted that police were not aware of any recent issues.

The deceased were discovered at the home Wednesday after police responded to a welfare check. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said a person who had a meeting with Tausha Haight called when she didn’t show up to the appointment.

The bodies were removed from the home Thursday and sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for autopsies.

Friends and neighbors described the family as friendly and involved in the community, taking part in school events and active in their religion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

State and local governments jumped in to offer help with funding and resources. A local church hosted an informal vigil. Private counselors and therapists offered their services.

Local officials said they were grateful for the outpouring of support, saying it would be needed as they community continued to process what happened.

The Spectrum

