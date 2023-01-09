ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Boston Market closed in south Lansing for nonfunctioning fire safety equipment

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
LANSING — The Boston Market fast-food restaurant on South Cedar Street is temporarily closed due to nonfunctioning fire safety equipment in its food warming and serving area, according to a Lansing fire official.

The restaurant, 6435 S. Cedar St., closed Friday following a Lansing Fire Department Fire Marshal Division inspection, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Tobin said in a written statement.

“We are aiming to welcome the Lansing community back into Boston Market as soon as possible,” public relations representative Meagan Byrne told the State Journal on behalf of the company. “We thank everyone for their patience through this process.”

Tobin said Friday’s inspection was a follow-up inspection on three separate correction notices given to the business over the previous eight months for fire detection and extinguishment equipment not functioning in the food warming and serving area.

“Because the business had not fixed this equipment, the food warmers were ordered to be shut down for life safety reasons,” he said. “The business was subsequently shut down by the City of Lansing Building Department and Ingham County Health Department for this and other violations.”

Boston Market is a Colorado-based brand that started in 1985 with a menu featuring spit-roasted rotisserie chickens, made-from-scratch cornbread and macaroni and cheese. There are hundreds of Boston Market restaurants operating nationwide, according to a July press release.

Orange tags from Lansing’s fire marshal could be seen on the restaurant’s doors Sunday afternoon, stating, “DO NOT ENTER” and “UNSAFE TO OCCUPY.”

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

