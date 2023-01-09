Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center offers free admission, snowshoes

The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center wants to remind Montanans that the Interpretative Center isn't just an attraction for guests visiting Great Falls, but is also a vibrant part of the community with an ever changing schedule of events that will appeal to anyone looking for something to do during the long winter months.

To help prove that point the Interpretive Center is waiving its normal general admission fees until the end of February to promote visitation.

“We live in a community that we appreciate in both our hearts and our minds, and we wanted to find some kind of way to show some of that appreciation," explained Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Bucchi. "That’s kind of what’s led us to offering free admission to our community for two months. So if you haven’t been out here in awhile come on out, check us out, enjoy your interpretive center and come out and do it free of charge."

The opportunity to visit the award winning exhibits depicting the Corp of Discovery's portage around the Great Falls of the Missouri River free of charge is not all the Interpretive Center has to offer. This year the center is also hosting guided snowshoe hikes, and is offering both a winter lecture series and a winter film festival.

Perhaps most enticing is the opportunity for individuals, friends and families to borrow snow shoes free of charge to get out and experience the beauty of winter in Montana.

The program is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Forest Service, the Silver Crest Trails Association and Scheels Sporting Goods. This is the second year the Interpretive Center has offered the free snowshoe loans.

“You can show up anytime during our normal operating hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday," Bucchi explained about the free snowshoes. "To check those out we just get your name and phone number, and we give them to you in good faith. There’s no reservations for them. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis."

“Most people are getting them over the weekend and then return them," Bucchi added. "Occasionally we get someone going on an extended adventure and then we can let them out for up to a week. If you’re at a place in life where that doesn’t sound too enticing, maybe you have family and friends that could appeal to and send them over."

Other upcoming events at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center:

Guided snowshoe hikes across the Silver Crest Winter Recreation Area in the Little Belt Mountains, 65 miles southeast of Great Falls, will take place on Saturday, March 4 and Saturday, April 1. The hike is free, and snowshoes and a guide will be provided, but space is limited. Contact the Center at (406) 727-8733 to make reservations.

Winter lecture series continues at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with "A French Connection: Charbonneau and Labiche on the Lewis and Clark Expedition," a presentation on two of the lesser known but important members of the expedition, by local artist and Lewis and Clark scholar Ron Ukrainetz. Speakers are scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month through April, sponsored by the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

Winter Trails Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Silver Crest activity area, sponsored by Get Fit Great Falls in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service. Participants have their choice of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or both. Snowshoe signups open at 6 p.m. on January 26 at www.eventbrite.com. Cross-country ski signups must be made at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists (406) 453-2841. All the cross-country ski equipment and snowshoes are provided free, thanks to Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, the U.S. Forest Service, Wild Montana and the Montana Discovery Foundation.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will offer four film presentations in this year’s winter film festival, “For the Birds,” with a series of nature films about our feathered companions. These free programs will be presented in the Interpretive Center Theater at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoons, February 2, 9, 16, and 23.

"The whole deal is introducing people to some new things that they might enjoy doing on their public lands," Bucchi said of the Interpretive Center's winter schedule of event, "trying to make it something that’s easy to get into with very little investment except some time and the right attitude."

The Interpretive Center is managed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Call us at (406) 727-8733 or visit the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation's web site at www.lewisandclark.org for more information.