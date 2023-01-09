ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

2 people rescued from the Everglades after being ejected from airboat, 1 injured

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Everglades after they were flung from an airboat. The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Dispatch told firefighters that one person received a leg injury as a result of an airboat accident in the Everglades, several mile south of I-75 near Mile Marker 42.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Migrant landing near downtown Miami

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Port Charlotte woman wins $1 million off Florida scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida woman is kicking off the new year with a bang. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash" scratch-off game. Dowling purchased her ticket at Publix on Preachland Boulevard. She...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
cbs12.com

At least 17 deaths reported as heavy rain, dangerous floods continue to slam California

WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs12.com

Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
PORT ORFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy