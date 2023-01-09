Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Man, 72, leads Florida deputies on chase while armed with AR-style rifle
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man led deputies on a high-speed chase while armed with an AR-style rifle in central Florida. The ordeal began when police in Cape Coral notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office that a chase over the Midpoint Bridge carried into Fort Myers. Investigators...
cbs12.com
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
cbs12.com
Charges dropped against deputy who accidentally shot girl in his home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy who accidentally shot a child inside his own home will not face charges. Daniel Weber, a St. Lucie County jail deputy, accidently shot a girl while cleaning his AR-15 assault rifle on Nov. 23, 2022, around 3 p.m. The arrest...
cbs12.com
2 people rescued from the Everglades after being ejected from airboat, 1 injured
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Everglades after they were flung from an airboat. The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Dispatch told firefighters that one person received a leg injury as a result of an airboat accident in the Everglades, several mile south of I-75 near Mile Marker 42.
cbs12.com
Migrant landing near downtown Miami
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
cbs12.com
Port Charlotte woman wins $1 million off Florida scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida woman is kicking off the new year with a bang. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash" scratch-off game. Dowling purchased her ticket at Publix on Preachland Boulevard. She...
cbs12.com
FAU economist says Florida rental crisis is partially blamed on vacation rentals
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Finding a place to rent in southeast Florida is becoming harder each day– even when the rest of the country’s average rent is decreasing. And living where people vacation comes with a big price tag – especially when these properties cater to tourists rather than locals.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Right whale and calf spotted off Jupiter and Singer islands, boaters steer clear
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has an announcement for boaters after an endangered right whale and its calf were spotted multiple times on the Florida coastline. The FWC says although these animals seem intriguing and majestic — experts are urging boaters...
cbs12.com
Two Florida tickets come close to winning Mega Millions, jackpot climbs to $1.35B
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in Florida came close to winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in Florida won the Match 5 prize of $1 million. A second ticket won the Match 5 prize but also scored the Megaplier bonus, raising their winnings to $3 million.
cbs12.com
Indian River Lagoon: Governor pledges $100M annually to water quality improvement
MARTIN/INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One hundred million dollars a year, over four years, will be spent on improving the water in the Indian River Lagoon. It’s part of a four year, $3.5 billion commitment from the state toward water restoration projects in Florida. The Department of...
cbs12.com
At least 17 deaths reported as heavy rain, dangerous floods continue to slam California
WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.
cbs12.com
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
