cbs17
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police looking for vehicle connected to shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting. On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue. After arriving,...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
My Fox 8
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
$25K reward for information on 3 unsolved NC murders, Governor’s office offers
Governor Roy Cooper's office is offering a reward for information about several unsolved murder cases around the state.
Violent new year: Chapel Hill police investigate 3 shootings in 4 days
The new year just started and Chapel Hill police are already investigating three shootings in four days – two of them deadly. The latest latest shooting was at a Chapel Ridge an apartment complex that houses many UNC students. It's also close to this bus stop which a lot of students take to class.
Retired North Carolina police officer accused of trafficking cocaine
A search of revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000.
Extra security at Athens Drive High School on Friday after threat, racial slur written on table
RALEIGH, N.C. — Students at Athens Drive Magnet High School will see extra security on campus Friday in the wake of a racist threat about a school shooting. Principal Steve Mares of Athens Drive Magnet High School sent out a message to parents last week to make them aware.
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
cbs17
‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tape surrounds a portion of the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham as a search for two suspects is underway following a shots fired call Tuesday morning. Two suspects shot at two victims walking in front of a business shortly after 10:30 a.m., according...
jocoreport.com
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Foodie News: Cary's Bond Brothers opening new taproom in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford’s Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham’s Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
WRAL
Troopers capture man speeding 95 mph on US 64 near Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. — A man was in custody Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 64. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a trooper tried to stop James Windsor Privette II, who was driving 95 mph on U.S. 64 near Zebulon in a Ford Mustang.
