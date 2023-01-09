ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder

HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space

SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Foodie News: Cary's Bond Brothers opening new taproom in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford’s Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham’s Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police. When...
Troopers capture man speeding 95 mph on US 64 near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. — A man was in custody Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 64. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a trooper tried to stop James Windsor Privette II, who was driving 95 mph on U.S. 64 near Zebulon in a Ford Mustang.
