Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
mocomotive.com
mocomotive.com
CAC partners with Entergy Texas, Howard Hughes for Secret Santa project
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Community Assistance Center (CAC) partnered with Entergy Texas and the Howard Hughes Corporation to bring holiday cheer to Montgomery County residents in need through Operation Secret Santa. The holidays can be especially challenging for individuals and families, with neighbors choosing between putting food on the table or keeping the lights on and water running. The purpose of Operation Secret Santa is to help CAC clients who are Entergy customers receive help with their utility bill and get families back on track toward self-sufficiency.
mocomotive.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first restaurant in New Caney this weekend
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13.
mocomotive.com
Market Street Announces 2023 Change for Charity Recipients
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Four Montgomery County charities will benefit from the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters throughout the year as the shopping, dining and entertainment destination announces the beneficiaries of the 2023 Change for Charity program: Montgomery County Community Foundation Veterans Fund, Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Montgomery County Food Bank, and the Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Center at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community.
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
mocomotive.com
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty mayor, city manager share news of future developments at State of the City address
Liberty City Manager Tom Warner and Mayor Carl Pickett delivered a State of the City address Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a luncheon hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Warner reported on several projects that are underway to improve the City’s infrastructure and he shared information on new residential developments, and parks and recreation projects that should improve the standard of living for Liberty residents. Pickett spoke about the City’s ownership of its electrical system through the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency and how it benefits the City and its residents by providing an influx of cash into the City’s coffers. The funding, in turn, is used for infrastructure improvements and helps keep the tax rate low for residents and businesses.
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Premier Houston Katy Hotel Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 92-key Best Western Premier Houston Katy, located at 1549 Westborough Drive, Katy, Texas 77449. The property, built in 2016, was purchased by Mehr Consultancy, based in Bakersfield, California, from West Houston Lodging Group LLC, based in Houston, Texas. Sanjay Desai of...
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
mocomotive.com
Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala – February 11, 2023
Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala – February 11, 2023. It’s time to fight hunger and feed hope in Montgomery County!. The Montgomery County Food Bank’s Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.
mocomotive.com
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
mocomotive.com
Where to buy King Cakes in Montgomery County for Mardi Gras season
At the heart of every Mardi Gras tradition there’s the King Cake which has made a home in the hearts and stomachs of Montgomery County residents with many here having ties to Louisiana. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Where-to-buy-King-Cakes-Montgomery-Co-Mardi-Gras-17711153.php.
fox26houston.com
Could budget cuts, pay raises be in the works at Fort Bend ISD?
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, FOX 26 mentioned the state’s $33 billion budget surplus, but how much of that will go to school funding?. PREVIOUS: What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts. Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck says...
mocomotive.com
Yes, you can get crawfish already. Here’s 6 places near Montgomery County, Houston serving mudbugs.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The dust has settled on another holiday season, but for plenty of Bayou City metro residents, the most wonderful time of the year is just beginning. Usually celebrated from January to May, crawfish season will soon be upon us, and some Houston bars and restaurants are already ringing in the new season with a fresh crop.
Houston Chronicle
Harris County leaders make green emissions pledge, pass safety rules
Harris County Commissioners convened Monday for the first meeting of 2023 and successfully passed agenda items regarding a climate change initiative to reduce carbon emissions in the county and a worker's safety policy aimed at reducing construction worker fatalities in the region. With Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on a...
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
