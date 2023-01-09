ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX
Crashes on Eastex Freeway in Houston leave 1 dead, 2 injured

HOUSTON - A man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a series of crashes on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston, officials say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near the Beltway 8 entrance ramp. According to police, a...
HOUSTON, TX
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
