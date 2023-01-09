Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
Related
Video shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into seafood joint in southwest Houston
The restaurant encourages customers to still support their business Thursday during regular hours, jokingly adding, "No need to drive into the building!"
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Missouri City officer accused of assaulting boyfriend with police baton and Taser
The Houston mayoral candidate is charged with continuous family violence assault. In one instance, records say a video shows her yelling at her boyfriend and striking him multiple times with a baton.
KSAT 12
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
fox26houston.com
Crashes on Eastex Freeway in Houston leave 1 dead, 2 injured
HOUSTON - A man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a series of crashes on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston, officials say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near the Beltway 8 entrance ramp. According to police, a...
theadvocate.com
Before troopers opened fire, man toting $2.5m in cocaine begged for death, video shows
In a chaotic scene, a man accused of toting $2.5 million in cocaine while leading police on a high-speed chase last month begged to be shot after crashing his car and engaging troopers in a standoff beside Interstate 10, new video shows. "Please kill me," the man said as he...
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0