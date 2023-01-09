Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Swears by This $425 USD Serum To Take Off Her Glam
Selena Gomez is one of those relatable A-listers. She often feels like one of “us,” and when trolling her TikTok and Instagram, you’ll see why. That said, even Gomez knows it’s okay to drop a few extra coins on your skincare routine (because skincare is healthcare), which sealed the deal on her being one of the “girls.”
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Hairstylist Larry Sims Forecasts the Hottest Natural Hairstyle Trends for 2023
For 2023 and any other time of day and year, the goal and infinite mission are to embrace and wear your natural hair crown during any month, season and occasion. Gone are the days of obsessing over length checks and indulging in compromising hairstyles that put the integrity of your mane at risk. With the information available to us and the help of industry key leaders, there are endless ways to stay on trend the natural way and keep your hair healthy. Hypebae Beauty Team tapped Celebrity stylist Larry Sims, the resident hairstylist for Gabrielle Union, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah and many of our other Black and Brown girlies who know how to rock their natural tresses to the fullest extent. Sims gave us the true tea on styles that we’ll not only be seeing on the red carpets on our favorite A-Listers, but ones that you can feel empowered to try out at your next salon appointment as well — giving you that total “IT” girl feel.
Hypebae
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy a Night Out at the 2023 Golden Globes
The best-dressed couple of the 2023 Golden Globes goes to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The celebrity couple was fashionably late and snuck into the awards show in Los Angeles, with Riri being nominated for Best Original Song for her single “Lift Me Up” featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Fenty founder arrived in a stunning black Schiaparelli gown custom designed by Daniel Roseberry, featuring an oversized cape and a train. The star paired her look with earrings by Cartier along with an 18-karat white gold and diamond choker, completing the look with Giuseppe Zanotti‘s strapped heels and a Roger Vivier bag. As for glam, the musician had her hair wrapped up in buns, wearing rosy pink colors on her cheeks and eyes.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez's Golden Globe Nails Were So Richè That They Were Covered in Swarovski "Pixie Dust"
No detail was missed on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes. Selena Gomez was one of the starlets who made sure not only to bring her best fashions but her best nail game as well with her crystallized manicure. The singer arrived on the scene with a...
Hypebae
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes is back with the 80th edition of its awards, with stars arriving at the red carpet in Los Angeles in their best looks. Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance, wearing a black Valentino dress highlighted with purple puff sleeve detailing. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega showed off her new haircut while dressing up in a dreamy gown by Gucci. Margot Robbie seems to be continuing her Chanel era, donning a pastel pink number with fringe detailing at the hem, while Letitia Wright wore a Prada dress with orange graphics splattered throughout.
Hypebae
ADERERROR x Converse Drop Collaborative Chuck 70
South Korean fashion label ADERERROR has joined forces with Converse for the first time, adding its signature blue color to the Chuck 70. Described to be a blend of the past and the future, the sneaker features experimentative elements signature to the ADERERROR brand DNA. The kicks arrive with a clean suede upper, which is highlighted with detachable canvas overlays dressed in a vibrant blue shade. The same color is seen on the topstitching details throughout, while the text “The new” and “not new” are printed at the tip of the shoes. The rubber soles are given a subtly worn look, while the collaborators’ logos are printed onto the tongue tag.
Hypebae
Nike's 'No Finish Line' Shapes the Brand's Design Vision for the Next 50 Years
Nike’s upcoming book No Finish Line celebrates the brand’s 50 years as a game-changing design innovator in the service of athletes and sets a vision for the next five decades. Through insightful, exploratory conversations on design and sportswear technology, the pocket-size paperback seeks to invite and inspire the next generation of athletes to dream big and create a better world.
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Teaser for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna is gearing up for her much-anticipated Halftime Show at the 2023 Super Bowl, releasing the first teaser for her performance in partnership with Apple Music. The short clip, uploaded to Instagram, sees the Fenty Beauty founder step into the spotlight with sound bites of people speaking of her return. Dressed in a furry yellow coat with Chrome Hearts jewelry, Riri makes an impactful appearance, revealing her vibrant makeup look featuring turquoise shades on her eyelids with rosy cheeks and lips.
Hypebae
Wales Bonner Debuts SS23 "Horizon Blues" Campaign
Wales Bonner just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, shot in Milan by photographer Malick Bodian. Named “Horizon Blues,” the new campaign seeks to celebrate the African diaspora through traditional garment-making techniques alongside heritage patterns and prints. Standout pieces include a tuxedo-style jacket, arriving in a deep royal blue...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Swaps 'Wednesday' Gothcore for Gucci Chic at Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega attended her first-ever Golden Globes last night and her red carpet debut did not disappoint. The Wednesday star swapped her usual gothcore aesthetic for an ultra-chic Grecian-style dress in soft dusky beige. Complete with cutout criss-cross waist and pleated fabric, the Gucci dress hung ever so slightly off Ortega’s shoulders and featured elegant waterfall draping towards the bottom.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lawrence Is on Her Best Behavior With XXL, Angelic Waves
Getting a glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence is quite rare these days. However, when she pops out — you better believe that the makeup and hair moment will be well worth the wait. Her most recent angelic extra long wavy tresses reminded us that she’s only a photo opp away.
Hypebae
Harry Styles Will Be Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a Bigger Way
You can expect to see more of Harry Styles as Starfox AKA Eros. The Eternals character is expected to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We didn’t cast Harry for a tag,” producer Nate Moore said in a recent episode of Deadline‘s Crew Call podcast. “(There’s) more stories to be told with that character.”
Hypebae
Dime Reveals Upcoming Merrell 1TRL Moab Collaboration
Montreal-based brand Dime has just announced its latest collaboration, teaming up with Merrell to reimagine the 1TRL Moab silhouette. Covering the hiking sneakers in a deep shade of purple alongside a crisp white hue, the updated models merge Dime’s skateboarding background with Merrell’s expertise in the outdoors. The formidable shoes arrive in a soft yet durable suede, accented with familiar mesh underlays, toe boxes and tongues. Soles utilize Vibram technology, delivering a high-performance sneaker. The 1TRL Moabs are truly a collaborative effort as co-branding can be spotted throughout its design. Both the toe box and the bright yellow heel tabs read “Dime,” while “Merrell” is almost embossed on the side of the sole unit.
Hypebae
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Dipped in "Coconut Milk"
Nike seems to be pushing out more iterations from its Air More Uptempo line, with the recent announcement of the “OG” re-release, in addition to the slide version of the sneaker. This time around, the Swoosh has dipped the silhouette in a “Coconut Milk” palette. As suggested by...
Hypebae
Y-3 Unveils SS23 Collection "Artisan Codes of Sport"
Y-3 celebrates the inherent artistry in athleticism with the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Artisan Codes of Sport.”. Nodding to adidas‘ heritage as well as Yohji Yamamoto‘s background, the campaign is set in Japan for the first time. Modeled in the vibrant streets of Tokyo, the SS23 presentation immediately assumes a rebellious spirit. The cultural marriage doesn’t stop there as the drop includes footwear designed using the Japanese technique of Sashiko stitching, resulting in intentionally loose threads. The Y-3 Superstar, the Y-3 Hicho, the Y-3 Marathon TR, and the Y-3 Gazelle are outfitted with bold tonal stitching, its deliberately unraveled ends creating an ephemeral effect.
Hypebae
Basically, Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Accent Is Not Going Anywhere
Austin Butler can’t seem to shake off his Elvis Presley voice. The actor, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the biopic Elvis, addressed his Elvis accent, which he doesn’t realize he has. “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” he told press after the awards show.
Hypebae
Watch the New Teaser Trailer for 'Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies'
If you’re a fan of Grease, then you may be into the prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which just dropped its first teaser trailer. The new show is set four years before Grease, which takes place in 1954. The cast of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies includes Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Marisa Davila as Jane, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.
Hypebae
Martine Rose Reveals New Colorway of Nike Shox MR4 Collab
Martine Rose is bringing her coveted Nike Shox MR4 collaboration back, as revealed on her latest runway at Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer. The partnership initially surfaced in June last year in white and black colorways, selling out shortly upon release and joining Hypebae’s list of the best sneaker releases of 2022. For her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, Rose updated the collaborative design with a new color scheme, featuring shades of blue and purple.
Hypebae
Salomon Steps Into Spring With SS23 XT-6 Recut
Salomon has just made its foray into the Spring/Summer 2023 season with a fashionable update of the XT-6 Recut sneaker to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Carving out a deserved fast lane in sportswear, the France-based brand has been sharpening its skillset since 1947 and is now updating the tried and true XT-6 silhouette in a rainbow of new colorways and materials.
Comments / 0