$2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County underway, years after approval

A $2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County approved in a 2015 road bond is finally getting started after commissioners this week selected a contractor to clear rights of way for construction. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/East-Montgomery-County-Ford-Road-U-S-59-17708102.php.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says around 4:45 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet truck were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when crossed into the other lane, hitting the back of the Toyota and striking the Chevrolet head-on.
Where to buy King Cakes in Montgomery County for Mardi Gras season

At the heart of every Mardi Gras tradition there’s the King Cake which has made a home in the hearts and stomachs of Montgomery County residents with many here having ties to Louisiana. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Where-to-buy-King-Cakes-Montgomery-Co-Mardi-Gras-17711153.php.
Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase...
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County An

Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Every week MCAS’ incredible volunteer photo team takes pictures and uploads them into the Adoptables Album. Here is just a sample of the dogs waiting. Visit the Adoptables Albums to see many more dogs and cats. Adoptable Dogs:. m.facebook.com/media /set/?set=a.19036294…

