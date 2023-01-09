Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
$2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County underway, years after approval
A $2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County approved in a 2015 road bond is finally getting started after commissioners this week selected a contractor to clear rights of way for construction. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/East-Montgomery-County-Ford-Road-U-S-59-17708102.php.
mocomotive.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of…
KBTX.com
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says around 4:45 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet truck were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when crossed into the other lane, hitting the back of the Toyota and striking the Chevrolet head-on.
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
mocomotive.com
Crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has shut down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County Monday, the authorities with the Department of Public Safety said. Officials with North Montgomery County Fire Department and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a double 18-wheeler crash on…
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Several injured after more than 9 vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, crash on I-45
SkyEye video shows investigators scoping out the scene after crews speedily cleared the major pile-up that clogged the North Freeway.
Pedestrian struck, projected into air, after simultaneously crossing FM 1960 as truck was coming
Investigators determined that the man did not use the crosswalk that was about 200 feet away from where the crash happened.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County’s newest Dave’s Hot Chicken continues the ‘hot chicken-ing’ of Houston
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening Friday. We’re in what appears to be…
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
mocomotive.com
Where to buy King Cakes in Montgomery County for Mardi Gras season
At the heart of every Mardi Gras tradition there’s the King Cake which has made a home in the hearts and stomachs of Montgomery County residents with many here having ties to Louisiana. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Where-to-buy-King-Cakes-Montgomery-Co-Mardi-Gras-17711153.php.
coveringkaty.com
Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase...
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
mocomotive.com
Woman dead after vehicle crashes during chase in Montgomery County, deputies say
A woman was killed late Thursday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase, officials said. Mandy Norris, 52, of Willis, was pronounced dead shortly after crashing a vehicle into a tree near the 13400 block of Rogers Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
Montgomery Co. schools to roll out panic button in wake of deadly Uvalde shooting
The technology is used to summon officials with police, medical or fire with just a touch of a button on their cell phones.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
mocomotive.com
Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County An
Visit These Incredible Adoptable Animals at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Every week MCAS’ incredible volunteer photo team takes pictures and uploads them into the Adoptables Album. Here is just a sample of the dogs waiting. Visit the Adoptables Albums to see many more dogs and cats. Adoptable Dogs:. m.facebook.com/media /set/?set=a.19036294…
Comments / 1