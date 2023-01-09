Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Bass says reducing homelessness is tied to supporting local businessesAkhil A PillaiLos Angeles, CA
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NBA
NBA Fantasy: 5 first-half surprises
We’ve reached the halfway point of the NBA regular season, so it’s a good time to take a minute to reflect on the fantasy basketball landscape. Let’s dive into five players who have been a pleasant surprise in the first half and discuss if they can continue to remain as productive down the stretch.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.13.23 (Bulls vs Thunder)
The Chicago Bulls (19-23) look to bounce back after coming up short the other night in Washington, DC, by welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) to the United Center to close-out the season series between the two. In the first meeting in OKC back on November 25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) scored 30 points, including five straight free-throws in the final minute of overtime, to lead the Thunder to a 123-119 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
Cavaliers Hire Anderson Varejao as Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador
Returns to Cleveland in full-time role after retiring from 14-year NBAplaying career, including 13 illustrious seasons as a member of the Cavaliers; will be honored with special presentation at halftime during Cavaliers January 21 game. CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Anderson Varejão as a Player Development Consultant and...
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball
NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
NBA
C's Role Players Step Up in Brooklyn, Cool Off Nets
The Boston Celtics rolled into Brooklyn Thursday, down two starters on the second night of a back-to-back, to face a Nets team that had piled up 18 wins in its previous 20 outings. Despite having no Jaylen Brown, no Al Horford, and getting the lowest-scoring effort out of Jayson Tatum...
NBA
Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns
New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Mavericks 1-12-23
After a couple of days off, the Lakers (19-22) return to action against the Mavericks (23-19) on Thursday night. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet, TNT, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. INJURY UPDATES. After an already banged up...
NBA
Veteran big man Derrick Favors inks deal with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 12 NBA seasons, Favors has seen action in 790 career games (503 starts), owning averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes (.534 FG%, .663 FT%). He is one of only 12 active players with over 8,000 total points (8,354), 5,500 rebounds (5,608), 900 blocks (938) and 500 steals (577). Among active players, Favors ranks 17th in offensive rebounds (1,933), as well as 18th in field goal percentage (.534%) and blocks (938). Throughout his career, the newest Hawk has played for New Jersey (2010-11), Utah (2010-19, 2020-21), New Orleans (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire: Week 14
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played in Week 14.
NBA
Defense, Rebounding Continue To Trouble Hornets In Toronto
Rozier Scores 30+ PTS Again, Raptors Ride 3-Point Shooting, 4th-Quarter Run in Victory. For the second consecutive outing, night-long defensive issues and ultimately a game-swinging fourth-quarter run by the opponent did the Charlotte Hornets in, this time coming in a 132-120 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
NBA
Thinned-out frontcourt cripples Pistons in loss at Philly
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 147-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. THINNED OUT – Going against Joel Embiid with a lineup missing Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III would kindly be described as a coaching challenge. That’s the dilemma – nightmare? – the Pistons faced at Philadelphia two days after the 76ers won at Detroit with Embiid out of the lineup and Stewart in uniform for the Pistons. Stewart appeared to hurt his shoulder while being fouled while going up for a shot at the rim by Philadelphia’s Paul Reed in Sunday’s loss at Little Caesars Arena, but he wasn’t on the injury report and was a very late scratch with left shoulder soreness. Duren missed his second straight game with right ankle soreness and Bagley has been out since suffering a broken hand, requiring surgery, in last week’s loss at Portland.
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Medical Update
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion during the third quarter of last night’s game at New York. He underwent an MRI this afternoon on his elbow and knee in Indianapolis and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Salt Lake Setback
A 7-point possession in a wild fourth quarter doomed the Cavs against the Utah Jazz despite 46 points from Donovan Mitchell in his return to his former team's city. Carter and Justin weigh in on the loss, including Mitchell's monster performance, Evan Mobley's lockdown defense and more!. Please Note: The...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 13
This has been a fascinating week of basketball. It felt like we got back numerous big-name players last week but just as many went down this week!. Stephen Curry (PG/SG – GSW): $10,400 DraftKings, $9,300 FanDuel. Chef Curry had a rough go in his first game back from an...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz: Game Preview
After recording victories in two of their first three games out west, the Orlando Magic have a chance to guarantee that they’ll finish their five-game, 10-day road stint with a winning mark on Friday night. The Magic (16-26) will attempt to notch their third triumph of this trip when...
NBA
Q&A: Christian Wood talks playing with Luka Doncic and his All-Star hopes
LOS ANGELES — Have the Dallas Mavericks found the right co-star for Luka Doncic?. Entering Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT), Doncic has received Kia MVP buzz with a league-best 34.2 points per game and nine triple-doubles (second in the NBA). But it has required Doncic to rank second in overall usage rate (37.8).
