WLKY.com

Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Second Louisville coffee chain votes to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Sunergos employees gathered at the Woodlawn Avenue store and voted to unionize. In a previous press release, the union said around 57 employees were expected to vote. So far there are five locations in the metro. Employees said the final vote was 30-14 for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Kentucky Derby Museum to build Secretariat exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will soon be a bigger, better dedication to one of the most famous horses to ever run in The Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced they've begun construction on a brand new "Secretariat" exhibit, according to a press release. The exhibit celebrating the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Waterfront Park nominated in national 'Best Riverwalk' contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park has been nominated for a national competition celebrating America's riverside parks. Waterfront Park is one of 20 parks in the running for the "Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards." Last year, Waterfront Park placed fourth in the national competition...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

