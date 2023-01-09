Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold
The redshirt freshman's breakout potential is beginning to come to fruition for the Cardinals.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss vs the Tigers:
Brian Brohm officially returns to UofL as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brian Brohm is coming home to his alma mater!. On Friday, University of Louisville (UofL) head coach Jeff Brohm announced that his little brother Brian will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the college. “Brian is well-versed in the intricacies of our offensive system...
Louisville Drops Narrow Decision at Virginia Tech
The Cardinals were led by a season-high 29 points from Hailey Van Lith
Louisville Makes Top Five for '24 SF Trentyn Flowers
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Louisville named one of the best places for travelers to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planning your next summer vacation? One great travel destination might be right outside your own front door. The New York Times has named Louisville one of the best places to visit in 2023. "One of the oldest cities west of the Appalachian Mountains, and arguably among...
WLKY.com
Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
Louisville, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Louisville. The Shelby County High School basketball team will have a game with Presentation Academy on January 12, 2023, 20:00:01. The The Brown School basketball team will have a game with Western High School on January 13, 2023, 13:30:01.
Second Louisville coffee chain votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Sunergos employees gathered at the Woodlawn Avenue store and voted to unionize. In a previous press release, the union said around 57 employees were expected to vote. So far there are five locations in the metro. Employees said the final vote was 30-14 for the...
Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
Kentucky Derby Museum to build Secretariat exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will soon be a bigger, better dedication to one of the most famous horses to ever run in The Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced they've begun construction on a brand new "Secretariat" exhibit, according to a press release. The exhibit celebrating the...
'That’s how you change the culture': Portland-based youth group discusses solutions to violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a press conference Wednesday morning, new Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the homicide rate in the first two weeks of the new year is not acceptable, and it’s a top priority for his organization. Greenberg was joined by Jason Buckner, whose brother was killed...
Dr. King's ties to Louisville
Recognizing Louisville's connections to Martin Luther King Jr. — including the March on Frankfort and A.D. King.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. It...
Waterfront Park nominated in national 'Best Riverwalk' contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park has been nominated for a national competition celebrating America's riverside parks. Waterfront Park is one of 20 parks in the running for the "Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards." Last year, Waterfront Park placed fourth in the national competition...
$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning. PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region. A spokesperson for Beshear...
Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0