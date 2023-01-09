Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes and laterals starting Monday. L&K Contracting anticipates performing sewer work during the week of January 16 through January 20, weather permitting. The following streets will be closed to thru traffic:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue.
wtvy.com
Power lines and downed trees shut down highway and school
Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. Geneva police offer self-defense classes. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Geneva Police Department...
wtvy.com
REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
wdhn.com
Ariton home hit by a tree; power outage hits Barbour Co. campground
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As the storms ran through the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, Dale County and Barbour County saw trees down, one tree even hitting an Ariton home, and power outages, one outage killing the power at a popular Barbour County campground. On the 8200 block of Dale County...
wdhn.com
School, local area affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
WTVM
Barbour County Schools announces delayed start due to storm damage
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Barbour County Schools have announced a delayed start to school due to storm damage. According to Superintendent Keith Stewart, school start will be delayed until 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. He says he made this decision due to homes throughout the county not having electricity...
wdhn.com
Dale County Storm damages home
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
wdhn.com
LIST: Local power outages
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather ripping through the Wiregrass, it’s vital to know how power outages have affected the local area. Less than five customers affected by power outages. Houston County. Approximately 65 customers affected by power outages. This list will be updated when new information becomes...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
wdhn.com
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able...
wdhn.com
Storms moving out, cold air moving in!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Now that the storms have moved out, temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight. Friday should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to possibly 50 degrees. Models are hinting at some moisture wrapping around the backside of the system, so a light mist could be possible.
wdhn.com
Henry County plans to use COVID money to renovate jail
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County is looking to make repairs to the county jail. It’s considered ‘sub-standard’ and they originally planned to build a new one but the price came in at around 20 million dollars. In order to keep the county citizens out of...
wdhn.com
Warm and stormy tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be quite warm as lows only drop to about 60 degrees. Thursday starts off near 60 degrees and ends up in the middle 70s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms starting around or just before noon. Starting around 3 or 4PM and lasting until roughly 6 PM, we’ll have a broken line of storms rolling through the region. A couple of them could be strong or severe. Gusty winds up to 60 mph will be the most likely threat, but we won’t rule out a brief tornado.
wdhn.com
Jackson County crash sends Blakely woman to hospital
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A 21-year-old Blakely woman was transported with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 in Jackson County approaching a left curve in the road at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.
wdhn.com
MFG of Alabama closing its two plants in Opp
OPP, Ala (WDHN)—This week, employees of MFG corporation’s two Opp plants got pink slips. MFG stands for Molded Fiberglass Company, and the company primarily operates the molding primary plastics business. Its two plants are located off the Opp bypass And employ around 100 workers from several wiregrass counties who customize plastic and fiberglass products.
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel School to hold virtual class after storms
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel School will have a virtual school day tomorrow, January 13, 2023. Students will not report to campus on Friday after a line of severe storms moved through the area, per the school’s Facebook post. The majority of the damage is north of...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
wdhn.com
Cooler temps and beautiful weather expected this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be breezy and much cooler as clouds stick around for the most part behind our cold front from yesterday. With a little bit of wraparound moisture, mist/light rain will be possible this morning as well. Temperatures will continue to fall through mid-morning before we climb up close to 50 degrees for highs.
