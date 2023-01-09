DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be quite warm as lows only drop to about 60 degrees. Thursday starts off near 60 degrees and ends up in the middle 70s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms starting around or just before noon. Starting around 3 or 4PM and lasting until roughly 6 PM, we’ll have a broken line of storms rolling through the region. A couple of them could be strong or severe. Gusty winds up to 60 mph will be the most likely threat, but we won’t rule out a brief tornado.

