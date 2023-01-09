ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
