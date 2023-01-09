Read full article on original website
Related
ID For Cannabis Purchases In Thailand, GOP Senator Signals MMJ Legalization, MN Bill Advances & More
Retailers Will Ask For ID When Selling Cannabis In Thailand. Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in 2022, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. Since then, the country's government has been issuing ad hoc regulations as a way to set up a regulatory framework for the sector.
Medical Marijuana For Autism & Opioid Use Disorder: Ohio's New Bill To Expand Eligible Diagnoses & More
A new Ohio legislative session kicked off this month and cannabis reform is on the table. For starters, a new bill was introduced to set up a 13-member medicinal cannabis oversight commission, in addition to a new state agency, reported Cleveland.com. Autism And Opioid Use Disorder Finally Make The List.
Legal Cannabis Industry Is 'Bleeding To Death' In Oklahoma, Gov Suspects Thousands Of Illicit Operators
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN) suspects there are around 2,000 potentially illegal medical marijuana licenses in the state. Agency spokesman, Mark Woodward said the licenses could have been obtained by fraud or are being used to cover illegal activities such as selling marijuana on the black market, reported Tulsa World.
This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
Nikola To Move Battery Production From California To Arizona - What Does It Mean?
Nikola Corp NKLA said it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Arizona manufacturing facility. The move will bring Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. It also will include battery line automation to improve quality and...
Ioneer Stock Gains Following Conditional Loan Commitment From US DoE For Rhyolite Ridge Project
Ioneer Ltd IONR has received a loan of up to $700 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office. The loan is for financing the construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, U.S. Under the term sheet, the proposed loan has a term of approximately...
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0