Kearney, NE

knopnews2.com

Getting to know new Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off. “We really just did it the old-fashioned Nebraska way,” Hilgers said. “With grit, hard...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
NEBRASKA STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

New Nebraska History specialty license plates available

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson introduces a bill to require NE to provide grant for outdoor youth education camp facilities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska state senators introduced 63 bills Wednesday, the sixth day of the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session. District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson introduced a bill (LB281) that requires the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to provide grants for youth outdoor education camp facilities. Other bills Senator...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Tar spot preventable by being proactive

Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
NEBRASKA STATE

