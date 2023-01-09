Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Getting to know new Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off. “We really just did it the old-fashioned Nebraska way,” Hilgers said. “With grit, hard...
klkntv.com
Nearly 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from proposed state child tax credit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill could help close to 900,000 Nebraskans. Introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad, the Nebraska Child Tax Credit bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children. Also known as Legislative Bill 294, it would provide families under a certain income level a...
knopnews2.com
Attorney General Mike Hilgers comments on Perkins County Canal Project
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Attorney General Hilgers said that if the Perkins County Canal is built it will be beneficial for...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
knopnews2.com
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
doniphanherald.com
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature hears nine hours of comments on prayer, secret ballots and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – From dropping the opening prayer to allowing firearms in the State Capitol, many topics were discussed Thursday at the public hearing on the Legislature’s rules. Dozens gathered to give their opinions in a nine-hour public hearing before the Rules Committee. Any rule changes that...
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
News Channel Nebraska
Some Gage County retailers still collecting half-cent tax that rolled off the books
BEATRICE – A half-cent countywide sales tax used in Gage County to help pay off a huge federal civil rights judgment rolled off the books as the new year began. But apparently, some retail establishments may still be inadvertently collecting the half-cent. Nebraska State lawmaker Myron Dorn of Adams...
knopnews2.com
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
tsln.com
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
knopnews2.com
District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson introduces a bill to require NE to provide grant for outdoor youth education camp facilities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska state senators introduced 63 bills Wednesday, the sixth day of the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session. District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson introduced a bill (LB281) that requires the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to provide grants for youth outdoor education camp facilities. Other bills Senator...
agupdate.com
Tar spot preventable by being proactive
Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”. The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot. This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021. “Tar spot...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Bills seek Nebraska voter ID, would nix most voting by mail
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed in November by voters, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. Two bills introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, go beyond simply...
Comments / 0