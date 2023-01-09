ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

New Video of Wehrle Golf Dome + Opening Date

The Buffalo Blizzard right before Christmas completely demolished the Wehrle Golf Dome, which has been located at 8230 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221. Crews have been outside working on the dome. They, obviously, will be needing a completely new dome. One employee told us that the dome was HOPING to be back open by March 1, 2023.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Ellicottville Brewing Co. expands with Little Valley pub

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — Ellicottville Brewing Co. has expanded again, opening a new taproom in Little Valley the day after Christmas. The Little Valley Pub & Pizzeria offers a full selection of craft beer, as well as a food menu offering Neapolitan-style pizza, salads and sandwiches. The site is open Thursdays through Sunday.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat

Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House

Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy