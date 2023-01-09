Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New Sports Bar + Restaurant Coming To Transit Road in Depew
There is a new sign that you will see on Transit Road next week. Route 78 Bar and Grill is set to shut down and begin a new chapter on the 14th of January, which is this Friday. The new restaurant and bar that will be moving in is the...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
Buffalo Coffeehouse Finally Re-Opens Following Blizzard Closure
Local businesses mean everything to this community. So it's good to see one finally re-opening after a notice that said they would be closed indefinitely.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
Classic Buffalo Dishes You Can Make In Your Air Fryer
Was your New Year’s resolution to cook more at home?. For so many Buffalo residents, their nighttime dinner routine consists of pushing buttons on the microwave, picking up takeout on the way home from work, or making a rushed decision on a food delivery app. 2023 could be the...
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
New Video of Wehrle Golf Dome + Opening Date
The Buffalo Blizzard right before Christmas completely demolished the Wehrle Golf Dome, which has been located at 8230 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221. Crews have been outside working on the dome. They, obviously, will be needing a completely new dome. One employee told us that the dome was HOPING to be back open by March 1, 2023.
Buffalo Animal Shelter at full capacity
The city says that in situations like these, the shelter works with other local rescue organizations to help alleviate the issue.
Ellicottville Brewing Co. expands with Little Valley pub
LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — Ellicottville Brewing Co. has expanded again, opening a new taproom in Little Valley the day after Christmas. The Little Valley Pub & Pizzeria offers a full selection of craft beer, as well as a food menu offering Neapolitan-style pizza, salads and sandwiches. The site is open Thursdays through Sunday.
Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat
Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor. Joey' White's sister Yvonne and Sha'Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.
7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House
Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
