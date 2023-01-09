Read full article on original website
Related
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Caney Creek K-4 Elementary School & Conroe High School Feeder Zone (Flex 23) – Conroe ISD (Subbid)
Work includes the demolition of the existing elementary school buildings and associated site improvements, and the construction of a new 2-story elementary school and related site facilities, approximately 128,024 SF. Trades include concrete; masonry; metals; wood and plastics; thermal and moisture protection; doors and windows; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; conveying...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher caught on camera assaulting student, slammed him against wall
HUMBLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student and it was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday in a Humble High School classroom. The parents of the student say the video of this happening to their son is hard...
Fort Bend ISD intruder detection audit results issued
According to available documentation from that meeting, three of the four schools audited passed the audit with no recommendations, while one school was directed to take corrective actions. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees recently requisitioned a series of intruder detection audits for campuses across the...
mocomotive.com
$2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County underway, years after approval
A $2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County approved in a 2015 road bond is finally getting started after commissioners this week selected a contractor to clear rights of way for construction. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/East-Montgomery-County-Ford-Road-U-S-59-17708102.php.
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation
MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation. On January 4 and 5, 2023, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding Human Trafficking and “Buyers of Illicit Sex” in the central Montgomery County area. As a result of this operation, thirty male…
Confusion among hospital staff over child's death led to parents being detained, deputies say
The 2-month-old is now believed to have died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to investigators.
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
Houston Press
A New Omicron Variant Poses a Threat With Already Growing COVID-19 Cases in Houston
A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty mayor, city manager share news of future developments at State of the City address
Liberty City Manager Tom Warner and Mayor Carl Pickett delivered a State of the City address Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a luncheon hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Warner reported on several projects that are underway to improve the City’s infrastructure and he shared information on new residential developments, and parks and recreation projects that should improve the standard of living for Liberty residents. Pickett spoke about the City’s ownership of its electrical system through the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency and how it benefits the City and its residents by providing an influx of cash into the City’s coffers. The funding, in turn, is used for infrastructure improvements and helps keep the tax rate low for residents and businesses.
mocomotive.com
Market Street Announces 2023 Change for Charity Recipients
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Four Montgomery County charities will benefit from the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters throughout the year as the shopping, dining and entertainment destination announces the beneficiaries of the 2023 Change for Charity program: Montgomery County Community Foundation Veterans Fund, Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Montgomery County Food Bank, and the Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Center at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community.
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
mocomotive.com
Where to buy King Cakes in Montgomery County for Mardi Gras season
At the heart of every Mardi Gras tradition there’s the King Cake which has made a home in the hearts and stomachs of Montgomery County residents with many here having ties to Louisiana. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Where-to-buy-King-Cakes-Montgomery-Co-Mardi-Gras-17711153.php.
Man arrested in murder of Alief ISD teacher started dating her a week before her killing, police say
Wendy Duan and the suspect had started dating one week prior to her deadly shooting, Sugar Land police said. Witnesses said they saw him leaving that night and he has since been found in Louisiana.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Court to discuss interlocal agreement, building maintenance director
The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
Woman found dead in NW Harris County home during welfare check, sheriff's office says
Deputies were responding to a welfare check call when they found a woman dead in the home. Details surrounding her death are still unknown.
Comments / 2