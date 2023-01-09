ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Caney Creek K-4 Elementary School & Conroe High School Feeder Zone (Flex 23) – Conroe ISD (Subbid)

Work includes the demolition of the existing elementary school buildings and associated site improvements, and the construction of a new 2-story elementary school and related site facilities, approximately 128,024 SF. Trades include concrete; masonry; metals; wood and plastics; thermal and moisture protection; doors and windows; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; conveying...
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

$2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County underway, years after approval

A $2 million project to widen Ford Road in East Montgomery County approved in a 2015 road bond is finally getting started after commissioners this week selected a contractor to clear rights of way for construction. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/East-Montgomery-County-Ford-Road-U-S-59-17708102.php.
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation

MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation. On January 4 and 5, 2023, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding Human Trafficking and “Buyers of Illicit Sex” in the central Montgomery County area. As a result of this operation, thirty male…
cw39.com

Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX
Houston Press

A New Omicron Variant Poses a Threat With Already Growing COVID-19 Cases in Houston

A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty mayor, city manager share news of future developments at State of the City address

Liberty City Manager Tom Warner and Mayor Carl Pickett delivered a State of the City address Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a luncheon hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Warner reported on several projects that are underway to improve the City’s infrastructure and he shared information on new residential developments, and parks and recreation projects that should improve the standard of living for Liberty residents. Pickett spoke about the City’s ownership of its electrical system through the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency and how it benefits the City and its residents by providing an influx of cash into the City’s coffers. The funding, in turn, is used for infrastructure improvements and helps keep the tax rate low for residents and businesses.
LIBERTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Market Street Announces 2023 Change for Charity Recipients

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Four Montgomery County charities will benefit from the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters throughout the year as the shopping, dining and entertainment destination announces the beneficiaries of the 2023 Change for Charity program: Montgomery County Community Foundation Veterans Fund, Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Montgomery County Food Bank, and the Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Center at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County

PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Where to buy King Cakes in Montgomery County for Mardi Gras season

At the heart of every Mardi Gras tradition there’s the King Cake which has made a home in the hearts and stomachs of Montgomery County residents with many here having ties to Louisiana. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Where-to-buy-King-Cakes-Montgomery-Co-Mardi-Gras-17711153.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Commissioners Court to discuss interlocal agreement, building maintenance director

The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy