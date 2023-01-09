Read full article on original website
NECN
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
NECN
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
NECN
Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston
A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday. The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker. The incident took place at a building on...
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block apartment building at E and Bolton streets in South Boston
Six residents who would live next to a four-story, 24-unit apartment building at 363 E St. in South Boston yesterday sued to block its construction, saying there's nothing unusual enough about the parcel to justify the number of variances the Zoning Board of Appeal had to grant. The Zoning Board...
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — No injuries have reported following a two-car crash Thursday morning. The crash happened a little before 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Boston and High streets, or Routes 1 and 97. Firefighters radioed that airbags had deployed in the vehicles but the occupants were out and walking...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
Wilmington Man Heading Overseas Because Of $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize
One local man will head overseas after winning it big in the Massachusetts State Lottery.Michael Paquette, of Wilmington, won a $1 million prize in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Paquette, who plans on putting so…
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
NECN
Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home
Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday. The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations,...
