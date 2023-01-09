ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Snowpack is above normal across western Montana going into January

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, Montana’s snowpack conditions are "ideal" following two months of near constant precipitation. However, they warn that even though all of the major river basins now have above-normal snowpack, it’s still early in the winter season and a lot can change by springtime.
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
Are You Allowed To Have Chickens In Bozeman? Asking For A Friend.

All across the state, Montanans are paying more than ever for groceries. Of course, there are tips to save here and there. Some folks will use coupons or will buy cheaper, off-brand products. Others will simply just do without, but what do you do when one of the most basic food items has doubled and even tripled in cost?
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project

Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
5 Super Easy Ways To Make Friends In Bozeman, MT

I see this question come up quite often on different social media platforms and it always gets me thinking. I grew up in a small town (population of less than 2500), and whenever we had new people move in, we welcomed them with open arms. Or I should say I did, but to be honest, there was always a group for someone.
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?

Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store

Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
Montana State finishes 4th, Montana 14th in final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season. MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.
25 Excellent Bozeman Restaurants You Need to Visit in 2023

Bozeman is quickly becoming a foodie city. If you're looking for any type of food, you don't have to look far to find a great restaurant. Despite what outsiders may think about Montana, the restaurants here offer far more than just meat and potatoes. A few restaurants in Montana have been featured on Food Network in the past, but those restaurants only give a small glimpse into what the state's restaurant scene has to offer.
College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
