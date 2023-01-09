Read full article on original website
This Weekend: Jan. 12-15
Evansville’s fourth annual Pizza Week, presented by Roca Bar, runs through Saturday and is hosted at 14 locations across the city. Fill out a pizza passport at each spot and enjoy discounts at some of your favorite restaurants; completed passports get you the chance to win a 43-inch 4k Smart TV. Participating restaurants include Roca Bar of Evansville, Dontae’s Highland Pizza Parlor, Franklin Street Pizza Factory, Bar Louie, Bob’s Lounge, Bubba’s 33, Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Deerhead Sidewalk Café, Lombardi’s NY Pizza & Wings, Nel’s Pizza, Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks, both Prime Time Pub & Grill locations, and Steve’s Una Pizza.
Hidden History
Historic homes are a crucial part of a community’s cultural inheritance. They showcase times that came before and offer glimpses into the lifestyles, traditions, and idiosyncrasies of the past. Karen Timberlake’s home on S.E. First Street — a 9,800-square-foot Old English- style bungalow with soaring exteriors of gorgeous, one-of-a-kind concrete bricks and topped off with an original clay tile roof — does this and more.
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
Owensboro Kentucky Church Rummage Sale Has Some of the Most Unique Items EVER
We're revisiting a bargain we found in Kentucky last week. A local church is hosting an even bigger winter rummage sale with tons more items and it's awesome. Last week we gave you all the juicy good details on an Owensboro church hosting a yard sale. Well, they're back and they've gone bigger and better. How exciting is that?!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
EFD battles blaze on Lafayette Street
Evansville firefighters have responded to fire on a windy Thursday night at an apartment complex on Lafayette Street.
Raising and Razing Roberts Stadium
“Sunday night television’s ratings in Evansville must have dipped to an all-time low last night as more than 8,500 persons — either curious, skeptical, impatient, or fun-loving — turned out to overflow Evansville’s beautiful new Municipal Stadium for its inaugural attraction.”. Bill Robertson’s article in the...
Evansville getting new 24/7 'Crunch Fitness' gym in former Marshalls building on east side
A new fitness facility is making its way to the east side of Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Crunch Fitness tell 44News that an Evansville location is opening at 306 N. Green River Rd., which formerly housed Marshalls department store. Crunch Fitness says the newly-renovated space was a $5 million project...
Huntingburg considering backyard chicken coop ordinance
Huntingburg has begun the process of creating an ordinance to allow residents to add backyard chicken coops within the city limits. Huntingburg’s animal control ordinance currently doesn’t allow raising farm animals in city limits. However, an exception was made for pot-bellied pigs when a resident brought the issue to the council in 2014. The animal control ordinance was updated then to allow for pot-belly pigs within a certain size, but poultry is not permitted.
Indiana Woman Wonders if Her Dog Could be Trained to Detect Bed Bugs
Hi, it's me, I'm the one who wants to know if my dog can be trained to detect disgusting bed bugs and other rodents. This is Molly. She spends a lot of time in the bed, so it makes sense to go ahead and train her to sniff out bed bugs. She loves to hunt for things and occasionally brings her treasures into the house. Recently, Molly brought us a bunny rabbit, an animal's leg, and a mouse.
METS and SWIRCA provide free rides for Evansville seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Starting January 1 and continuing through June 30, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the city of Evansville. This is made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA and More. Officials […]
Spencer Co. elementary school in session in churches following pipe burst
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A burst pipe flooded an elementary school, meaning it couldn’t receive students back from holiday break. The school found a way to keep from losing any time. Things are pretty quiet, even during school hours, at Lincoln Trail Elementary School, and that’s because the...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
The U.S. honors the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. each year on the third Monday of January, but festivities in Evansville already have kicked off and continue Saturday. Here’s how to celebrate the civil rights leader in the River City. 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Evansville Regional Airport, 7801...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
