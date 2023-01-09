Read full article on original website
13-year-old girl shot in Jefferson County, Ga.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday night, January 12th, 2023 at approximately 6:30 pm the Jefferson County Communications Center received a 911 call for assistance on the 700 block of Academy Drive in Louisville, Ga. for gunshot wound. Louisville Police Officers and Deputies with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded as well as Fire and […]
wfxg.com
Pedestrian speaks out after group is hit by vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - fox54 has NEW DETAILS ABOUT A CRASH INVOLVING SIX PEDESTRIANS HIT BY TWO SEPARATE VEHICLES wednesday NIGHT. DEVRON MITCHELL IS RECOVERING AT HOME. BUT HOURS AGO, he says THAT WASN’T THE CASE. iN A PHONE CALL, MITCHELL TELLS FOX54 THAT IT HAPPENED AROUND 8P.M. WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF HIS BUSINESS, PURPOSE CENTER, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLIVE ROAD AND EAGLES WAY.
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
WRDW-TV
Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies search for missing homeless man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Deputies seek stabbing suspect
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of aggravated assault. According to RCSO, the victim was walking near Deans Bridge Road at Milledgeville Road on December 20 when police allege 36-year-old Hassan Hopgood stabbed him with what the victim described as a 6-inch pocket knife.
WRDW-TV
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
Foul play not suspected in death of 7-month-old Harlem boy
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 7-month-old boy found unresponsive in a home in Harlem early Thursday morning.
WRDW-TV
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WRDW-TV
Officials say they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After talking to Justin Gilstrap’s aunt about prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked him, we’re hearing from Columbia County about why there didn’t seem to be a follow-up after the dog’s owner received the final warning. There were multiple calls for...
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
WRDW-TV
ID released for Aiken County killing victim whose body was found burned
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
wgac.com
Harlem Infant’s Death Today Under Investigation
Harlem Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child this morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Village Run in Harlem around 3:00 am where CPR was performed on the baby. Authorities say the child...
WRDW-TV
Man sentenced after setting fire to Augusta apartment building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The year’s first jury trial in Richmond County ended with a guilty verdict in a 2020 arson case. A jury took 30 minutes to find Charles Bragg, 52, guilty of arson in the first degree after a two-day trial, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
WRDW-TV
Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
wfxg.com
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
wfxg.com
Augusta arsonist gets 3 years in prison, 17 years probation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams announced Tuesday the conviction of an Augusta man for first-degree arson. Back in September 2020, fifty-two-year-old Charles Bragg set fire to an apartment building on Wrightsboro Rd. Deputies responded to the apartment complex the day of the fire for an altercation between Bragg and maintenance workers. Less than half an hour after deputies left the scene, a witness called 911 and reported smoke coming from the building.
