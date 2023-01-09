ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Summit View Banquet Hall in Holyoke reopens after fire

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYy5x_0k8lC35v00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a small fire over the holidays, Summit View Banquet Hall in Holyoke is back open.

They were able to get their doors back open in about a week, something the owner said wouldn’t have been possible without the quick work of his staff.

Crews put out fire in basement of Holyoke business

Owner Mike Hamel said an electrical panel caught fire in the basement on December 28th and one of the staff members saw it and used a fire extinguisher. Now, the owner is saying thank you to both the Holyoke Fire Department and his staff after the place was able to reopen last Thursday.

“Everyone responded very well during that ordeal. And also I want to thank my staff because they worked extra overtime for cleaning this place up after all the soot and smoke damage,” said Hamel.

The Banquet Hall is once again hosting events. Hamel is also thanking the community for supporting him through this week.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
