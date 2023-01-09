Read full article on original website
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Look: Former Michigan Football Star Would Hire Urban Meyer
Michigan will need a new football head coach if Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL. Despite saying he expects to remain with the Wolverines next season, Harbaugh has explored pro opportunities. He has reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' coaching job after conducting a virtual ...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today
Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season. Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country. For ...
Key Penn State football recruits to keep an eye on
As we head into the offseason, we will now take a deeper look into some of the key recruits to keep an eye on for Penn State football. We will also have some featured once again to give you an updated look at the top schools of some of these players. One player you might recognize will be featured in today’s recruiting update for Penn State football. The Nittany Lions have consistently put out a plethora of NFL talent, and that will be the same this year in the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State will be losing players at key positions to the...
thecomeback.com
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach
Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
No matter what happens with Tua Tagovailoa today, let’s go Dolphins!
Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.
Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal
Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship. Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition
There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft. In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between ...
BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal
After a productive season as a graduate student at the University of Michigan, the talented edge-rusher has entered the transfer portal.
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves
The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Look: Nick Saban's Final College Football Top 25 List Revealed
It seems Nick Saban just couldn't get the taste of that 52-49 loss to Tennessee out of his mouth when it came to his final Top 25 list. On Wednesday, USA Today released the 63 ballots that comprised their coaches poll, one of which was Nick Saban's. Here's how he ranked his best 25: ...
Former LSU staffer coming to Nebraska in off-field role per report
Nebraska has added another piece to its off-field staff, according to a report. Former LSU assistant director of football operations Gordon Thomas Jr. is joining Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska in a senior operations role, Football Scoop reported. As with most of Rhule’s hires, there’s a prior connection. Thomas...
JUST IN: U-M President Issues Statement On Harbaugh
As contract negotiations continue, University of Michigan president Santa Ono issues statement on Jim Harbaugh.
