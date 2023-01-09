ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor proposes spending plan for $20.9 million in ARPA funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has issued its first draft allocations of its nearly $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These totals are suggested and do not reflect any official decisions. The largest sum, nearly 39 percent of the funding, would go toward disproportionately impacted...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 3

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The final part to our special report looking back at the Ice Storm of 98. This evening we’re focusing on the people that lived through it. Brian Sullivan asked people about their memories of the ordeal.. and relives a few taken from the TV5 archives.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Orono Fire sporting new look thanks to one of its own

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Fire Department is going to be riding around in style thanks to the work of one of their own. “Art has always been a passion of mine. My twin brother and I, even through grade school, we were in art class and what not,” said Dennis Bean of the Orono Fire Department.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Milford teachers working without contract seek “fair deal”

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Teachers at the Dr. Lewis Libby School in Milford say they’ve worked the school year without a contract. Now, they’re increasing efforts for what they’re calling a fair deal. Teachers say their most recent proposal would increase pay to a locally-competitive level without...
MILFORD, ME
B98.5

SAVING LIVES: Maine Fire Department Receives State-Of-The-Art Automatic CPR Machine

It's one of the most demanding, underpaid and necessary job out there- being a first responder. Most people, myself included, will never understand the true intestinal fortitude it takes to be an EMT, paramedic, firefighter or police officer (or one of many other first responder positions). So when they receive anything that makes their job even the slightest bit easier, I think it's a big deal.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

“Funding cliff” could cause RSU 34 school shakeup

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - RSU 34 is facing what they’ve called a “funding cliff” as several grant sources are set to expire. One possible outcome could involve a major shuffle for three district schools. Children from kindergarten to grade 3 at the Viola Rand School in...
BRADLEY, ME
Q106.5

Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries

A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year. That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office. 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked. A...
NEWPORT, ME

