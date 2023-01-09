ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas, Kansas women return to the basketball court following notable Big 12 losses

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas

7 p.m. Tuesday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 32-12. Kansas and Texas split their two games last season, and the Jayhawks have won two of the last five in the series.

About the Longhorns: Before Saturday's 86-82 loss at Oklahoma State, Texas had won 13 straight games against Big 12 teams. ... Oklahoma State's 86 points were the second-most surrendered by a Schaefer-coached team at Texas. ... Gaston scored a career-high 22 points in the Oklahoma State loss. After not scoring 20 points in any of her first 53 games at Texas, she has hit that mark in four of her last eight outings. ... After missing the previous nine games, Taylor Jones (lower body) made a brief appearance in Stillwater. The junior forward is averaging 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and her 17 blocks still lead the team.

About the Jayhawks: Following a 75-62 loss to Baylor, Kansas dropped two spots to No. 23 nationally Monday. The Jayhawks have been in the AP's last five Top 25 polls. ... Over her last four games against Texas, Kersgieter is averaging 18 points while shooting 52.7%. ... In addition to rebounds, Jackson leads the Big 12 in both blocks and double-double performances. Nationally, her 172 rebounds, 41 blocks and nine double-doubles are all top-10 averages. ... Six different countries (the United States, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Hungary and Sweden) are represented on the Jayhawks roster.

