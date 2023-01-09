ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin Schools Connection: New year, new look for DCS

By John Marschhausen
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Renew: To give fresh life or strength. A word filled with hope, optimism and positivity. Also, a word that I believe defines Dublin City Schools and what’s to come in this new year.

The last three years have been a challenge globally. From shuttered schools to remote-learning models and controversial health-and-safety mandates, the pandemic upended education. Most notably, it widened pre-existing opportunity and achievement gaps, isolated students from their friends and community and hindered social and emotional growth.

In spite of what researchers are calling the biggest disruption to public education in history, our teachers, support staff and school leaders carried forward our district’s mission of learning excellence.

Through our value of “Always Growing,” our team embraced the pandemic journey, adapting in ways no one could predict. And finally, at the end of 2022, we found ourselves celebrating the end of the most typical first semester we have had since 2019.

Hallways were crowded and classrooms were lively. Above all, our district saw the unprecedented achievement gaps decline after months of hard work by students, staff and our families. School feels “normal” again.

So what now? That’s where the word "renew" comes in. While we will always face challenges, I have a renewed sense of optimism when I look across our district. We have the opportunity to build on an unbelievable start to the 2022-2023 school year. In fact, plans to renew Dublin City Schools have already begun.

On the first day of second semester, our team revealed a new logo for our district. After 25 years of using the existing DCS shamrock logo, we determined it was time for a brand update. Keeping our history and identity represented in the logo was a priority, but it was time to freshen up the color, shape and expression.

The new logo is better suited for digital technology and has multiple variations to accommodate the many ways it is used. It also gives a nod to the original DCS logo from the 80s. We are thrilled to bring fresh life to our logo family, while still holding the legacy of the DCS shamrock in high regard.

We have also been working on the first phase of a new strategic plan for our district. As part of the process, we surveyed our community in late fall. We are reviewing the data so that we can use it to shape a new vision, mission and guiding principles for our schools. Establishing our compass will help define our why and guide our decision-making so that we can continue to foster collaboration and trust across our community.

Dublin Schools Connection:Here comes hope

So far, we know that, more than anything, our community trusts and respects our teachers and staff. They believe the quality of education provided by our district is very good and that our students are graduating with a strong academic foundation that prepares them for success beyond high school. They also trust that, in the face of rapid growth, we are managing our finances and facilities in the best possible way.

While this is all encouraging, we know that we still have work to do regarding our variety of offerings and meeting the diverse needs of our students. As such, our strategic plan and core values will focus on providing students with a well-rounded education that opens the door to limitless possibilities.

Additionally, our guiding principles will foster an environment that builds confidence and fuels a desire to experience new things so that students discover the best version of themselves.

The district’s strategic plan will be launched in the late spring, giving us a renewed sense of purpose and direction as we move into the future. Until then, it’s clear that DCS is a great place to learn, live and raise a family. I am looking forward to capitalizing on our current success with more connection, collaboration and engagement. After all, I know we are better together.

John Marschhausen is the superintendent of Dublin City Schools.

