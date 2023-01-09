The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th.

Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet.

Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open two new Arnold’s restaurants. He plans to open at least one restaurant in Williamson County.

“We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community. You are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us, it is hosting family each and every day,” the Arnold family said in a statement to WSMV about the closure. “We’ve all had ups and downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again, you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough.”

Arnold’s first announced its closure on Monday, January 2 after a 40-year run on 8th Avenue in Nashville. Stating, “Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” Read more here.

The post Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location appeared first on Wilson County Source .