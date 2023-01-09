ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th.

Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet.

Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open two new Arnold’s restaurants. He plans to open at least one restaurant in Williamson County.

“We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community. You are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us, it is hosting family each and every day,” the Arnold family said in a statement to WSMV about the closure. “We’ve all had ups and downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again, you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough.”

Arnold’s first announced its closure on Monday, January 2 after a 40-year run on 8th Avenue in Nashville. Stating, “Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” Read more here.

The post Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Maury County Source

Rattle and Snap Plantation is Retirement Project of Love

In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. They wanted a home where they could place the extensive collection and have an opportunity to preserve history. They found Rattle and Snap Plantation, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, not too long after it just missed going on the auction block. Then owner Amon Carter Evans defaulted on a loan and the home was but an hour away from going into foreclosure when Evans was able to make a deal with the bank.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Science Fridays Friday, January 13, 1:00pm-2:00pm 2765 N Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN Mt. Juliet- Wilson County Library Come out and learn what makes science so cool! This session will be full of activities. The event is for […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Questions to Ask When Seeking the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville

When you’re looking for the best swimming pool contractor in Nashville, you can start the conversation with five key questions. These questions will tell you more about what it will be like to work with the contractor and how quickly they will complete the work. Plus, you’ll learn more about the company’s operations and expectations […] The post 5 Questions to Ask When Seeking the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are […] The post Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Jeremiah T. Abel DOB: 8/21/1981 Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing

The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus instruction over seven quarters. Students work to build a strong academic foundation […] The post South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur […] The post WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy