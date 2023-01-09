ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay will take 'next couple days' to weigh his future with Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
As he always does after games, Sean McVay met with reporters following Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. He declined to answer questions about his future, which is very much up in the air as he considers stepping away from coaching.

But on Monday afternoon, McVay was much more open about this decision and the magnitude of it. He confirmed that he is thinking about taking some time away from the sidelines, feeling it might be best for him as a person and for his family – despite the fact that he loves coaching so much.

He’ll use the next few days to think things over and talk to his family members before deciding the next step. He even told reporters that he hasn’t made a decision yet but has had ongoing discussions with Rams brass.

“I’m gonna take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect,” McVay said.

“Obviously, a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people, so that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”

McVay was asked later on in the press conference if he expects to have a decision in the next couple of days, but he doesn’t want to “put a timeline on it.” He wants to be able to “take the appropriate time” because he’s “never gone through anything like this.”

So while he’ll use this week to think and reflect, that doesn’t mean he’ll make a final decision in the coming days.

