kclu.org
Closed! Key section of highway connecting Central and South Coasts still shut down because of storm
It’s been an interesting week for Ted Adams. He lives in the tiny community known as Painted Cave, which is just northeast of Highway 154 in San Marcos Pass. "I was really shocked to see the size of the landslides...that there are really giant boulders in the middle of the road.," said Adams.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
kclu.org
It's over (for this storm at least!) Mandatory evacuation orders lifted in Santa Barbara County
After a long afternoon and a tense night, thousands of people returned home Tuesday, with the lifting of evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County for the massive storm which hit the Tri-Counties. "I am pleased to be able to announce officially that effective immediately, the lifting of the evacuation orders...
kclu.org
The storm may be over, but Santa Barbara County officials say there's lots of work to be done
With the storm over, and people back in their homes, there’s a lot of cleanup work which has to take place. Santa Barbara County Public Works officials say debris basins intended to keep boulders, and other debris from clogging creeks did their job. But, they are now full, or...
kclu.org
A festival that celebrates all that is sweet and juicy about Ventura County is back
California Strawberry Festival is coming back, but to a new venue. "Ventura County is the strawberry capital of Southern California," explained Dean Kato, the Chairman of California Strawberry Festival. He said that they focus on local produce but do also have some from further afield, like strawberry beers. "We like...
kclu.org
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County
It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named “Julie” from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
kclu.org
Detectives say Ventura County serial burglar was so low key some didn't know they were victims
Detectives say they’ve arrested a cat burglar whose approach was so low key that many of his victims didn’t even know they were victims. Investigators say Alibek Nagim focused on homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley. They say instead of ransacking a house, the Burbank man would only take a few small items.
kclu.org
Newly sworn in Ventura County District Attorney is 'laser-focused' on the dangers of fentanyl
The sound of applause filled Ventura County Museum, as Erik Nasarenko was publicly sworn into office as Ventura County District Attorney this week. But from a moment of personal celebration, he told the audience that his own focus was on how to tackle the rise in opioid abuse in the county.
