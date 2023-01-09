Read full article on original website
Didn’t Win the Mega Millions Jackpot? There’s Still Prizes to Win
As the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot balloons towards record territory, there were several smaller tier winners in New Hampshire in Tuesday's drawing. The numbers drawn Tuesday were white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. While no one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, $251,544 in prizes were won from Tuesday's drawing in New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
Check your Mega Millions numbers: $1M winning tickets sold in Pa., NJ
There aren’t any overnight billionaires, but some in our region are now millionaires. Two tickets sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, respectively, won $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
2 $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; here’s where
There were two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts during the drawing for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and Mega Ball: 9. Although no players matched all six numbers for the $1.1 billion, there were several matching the first five and other combinations, earning themselves smaller-tier prizes.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there...
Fitchburg Woman Wins $1M In Massachusetts Lottery
Fanny Almanzar Thomas of Fitchburg is $1 million richer after she won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $1,000,000 Winning 7 instant ticket game. Well, she's $650,000 richer before taxes because she chose to take the lump sum payment rather than the annuity. She plans to use the money to buy a house and a car, she told the lottery.
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
A New, Royal Brewery is Coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in the Shape of a Palace
A new(ish) brewery is coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in 2023. Be prepared to get the royal treatment while stopping in for a brew at this place. Czar's Brewery was founded in 2018 in Exeter, New Hampshire. The place has a "royal' feel to it, and they lean into it with purple colors, crown and kinglike imaging, and even communication that aligns with medieval times.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
caughtindot.com
Dorchester Grandmother wins $1M on scratch ticket
On January 3rd, Ivy Veal-Sanders, a grandmother from Dorchester, hit the seven-figure prize on the scratch ticket “$4,000,000 Money Bags.”. She bought the ticket at the New Family Supermarket along Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. According to the MA state lottery commission, Veal-Sanders plans to use her $650,000 pre-tax lump...
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Government Technology
New Hampshire Vote Tabulation Machine Failed in November Pilot
(TNS) — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday. The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have...
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond, while others are just on par.
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
