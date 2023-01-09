ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Didn’t Win the Mega Millions Jackpot? There’s Still Prizes to Win

As the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot balloons towards record territory, there were several smaller tier winners in New Hampshire in Tuesday's drawing. The numbers drawn Tuesday were white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. While no one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, $251,544 in prizes were won from Tuesday's drawing in New Hampshire.
COLORADO STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

2 $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; here’s where

There were two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts during the drawing for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and Mega Ball: 9. Although no players matched all six numbers for the $1.1 billion, there were several matching the first five and other combinations, earning themselves smaller-tier prizes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Fitchburg Woman Wins $1M In Massachusetts Lottery

Fanny Almanzar Thomas of Fitchburg is $1 million richer after she won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $1,000,000 Winning 7 instant ticket game. Well, she's $650,000 richer before taxes because she chose to take the lump sum payment rather than the annuity. She plans to use the money to buy a house and a car, she told the lottery.
FITCHBURG, MA
97.5 WOKQ

A New, Royal Brewery is Coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in the Shape of a Palace

A new(ish) brewery is coming to Dover, New Hampshire, in 2023. Be prepared to get the royal treatment while stopping in for a brew at this place. Czar's Brewery was founded in 2018 in Exeter, New Hampshire. The place has a "royal' feel to it, and they lean into it with purple colors, crown and kinglike imaging, and even communication that aligns with medieval times.
DOVER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall

Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
NASHUA, NH
caughtindot.com

Dorchester Grandmother wins $1M on scratch ticket

On January 3rd, Ivy Veal-Sanders, a grandmother from Dorchester, hit the seven-figure prize on the scratch ticket “$4,000,000 Money Bags.”. She bought the ticket at the New Family Supermarket along Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. According to the MA state lottery commission, Veal-Sanders plans to use her $650,000 pre-tax lump...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government Technology

New Hampshire Vote Tabulation Machine Failed in November Pilot

(TNS) — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday. The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy