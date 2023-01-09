Read full article on original website
Big Horn Basin Tournament Schedule
This weekend marks the return of the Big Horn Basin Basketball Tournament and with that comes multiple Fremont County teams, along with Hot Springs County, that will be participating at one of the four locations for the tournament. With all the times, locations and teams it can be a bit...
Morning Fog in valleys; Mostly Sunny and Dry for Thursday
Some fog will persist into the morning for snow-covered basins. Otherwise, the day looks to bring a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. Fog is possible again tonight. Today’s highs will be in the low 40s for Dubois, the low 30s for Lander, Thermopolis and Worland, and the mid 20s for Riverton and Shoshoni.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Riverton game vs Cheyenne East, CWC home game CANCELED
UPDATE: The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines games against Cheyenne East has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 28th. The schedule for those make-up games is listed below. The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines were scheduled to travel down to Cheyenne East High School today for games at 6 PM and...
A Riverton UW Student is one of 18 to Receive Gilman Scholarships to Study Abroad
Eighteen University of Wyoming students were awarded scholarships by the U.S. Department of State to study abroad in 2022-23. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program awarded nearly 1,500 outstanding and diverse U.S. undergraduate students with scholarships to participate in study-abroad programs in more than 80 countries worldwide. The recipients represent 452 U.S. colleges and 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
US Attorney sponsoring “Sextortion” Documentary: How to Keep Kids Safe
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Fatality Crash Reported East of Lander on Snavely Lane Wednesday afternoon
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a two vehicle collision reported at 4:51 Wednesday afternoon between Hudson and Lander on Snavely Lane. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash, killed was Cassaundra Vanvleet who was the driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup. The crash report indicated Vanvleet lost control of the pickup on ice/front and snow on the highway at milepost 87.7 on WYO 789 and slid into oncoming traffic striking a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe rolled over in the borrow ditch, trapping the driver who was injured. The Tundra was disabled in the southbound lane. Traffic on Highway 789 was closed while the crash was investigated and the site cleared of the wreckage. Traffic was diverted onto the Lyons Valley Road. Seat belts were in use.
Riverton Senior Center will be closed Wednesday due to Weather
The Riverton Senior Citizens and Community Center will not be open on Wednesday, due to the weather. That word came early today as the snow continued to fall. That also means Meals on Wheels will not be delivered today.
Local Engineering Firm Made Donation to Riverton Medical District
Inberg-Miller Engineers of Riverton announced the donation of $7,000 to the Riverton Medical District for its new hospital. Pictured above are Jeremy Hernandez of Inberg-Miller and Corte McGuffey of the RHD receiving the check.
Police unable to locate suspicious male with rifle
Riverton schools were briefly under a “stay put” order after a DCI agent reported spotting a “suspicious male running with what looked like an AR-style rifle in the area of North Eighth West and Pershing,” according to a release from the Riverton Police Department. However, police were unable to locate the man and believe he left the area in a vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office Finally Fully Staffed with Patrol Deputies but Needing More Employees Elsewhere
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was pretty busy this past year, but Sheriff Ryan Lee said the number of calls received, at 7,174, was close to the calls for service his office had in 2021. Lee presented the current staffing report at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, saying that all positions are full in his patrol division and that he is on target with his budget at the halfway mark of the fiscal year. “The staffing seems to have turned around as we’re receiving more qualified candidates now.” He also noted not as many candidates are washing out now as in previous years.
Seven Candidates, One PAC have Failed to File Election Documents
The Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has sent letters to seven candidates from the General Election who have not yet filed required financial statements with the county’s election office. In the letter, dated December 27th, County Attorney Patrick LeBrun has given the candidates 21 days to file their contributions and expenditures report or his office may fine them a penalty of $200.
