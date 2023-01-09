ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Did you win? 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country that is at least a little bit interested in sports will have their eyes glued to the college football national championship Monday night as the TCU Horned Frogs are going for all the glory, but there was some winning over the weekend in Texas that needs to be discussed.

The Texas Lottery reports 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold somewhere in Texas over the weekend while the new jackpot is soaring to over $1 billion. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prize.

In total there were 15 third-tier prize winning tickets sold in Texas that won $10,000 but two of them chose the Megaplier option to triple their winnings. The winning numbers for the January 6 drawing were 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63 with the Mega Ball 13.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Jan. 10 with a jackpot of $1.1 billion which has a cash value of $568.7 million.

