PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO