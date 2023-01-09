Read full article on original website
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – January 13, 2023
Ocean City dates its “official” birthday to July 4, 1875, the day the original Atlantic Hotel opened on what was then a remote barrier island. There was no bridge from the mainland that first year and the only way to reach the new hotel was by boat. There...
Cape Gazette
Crushers taking over Port 251 space in Rehoboth Beach
Crabs, crushes and ice cream are summer staples in the Cape Region, and Rehoboth Beach’s newest restaurant venture will be featuring all three beginning this spring. Local restaurateur Bryan Derrickson recently announced he would be opening Crushers in the restaurant space on Rehoboth Avenue that has been Port 251 for the past few summers. In addition to Crushers, Derrickson announced Cup’r Cone would be opening an ice cream stand in the small building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Harrison Group headquarters gets more space
A new Harrison Group office building set for construction at the former Nick’s Jurassic Golf on 18th Street is ready for groundbreaking with more square footage than originally planned. On Jan. 4, members of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from the company to redesign...
Ocean City Today
Berlin Restaurant Week going well during first couple days
(Jan. 13, 2023) Berlin Restaurant Week is underway and with a few days left to descend on its participating restaurants to taste the best of the food the town offers, managers and staff are pleased with how the week is going. “It’s going fantastic,” said Pop’s Kitchen’s Bob Beck, who...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
Ice Sculpture Season Kicks off with Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival
You might not guess that there would be an “ice sculpture season” on the Chesapeake Bay, but it’s a growing trend during those doldrums between the end of the holiday season and the first warm days of spring. This January and February several Bay-region towns will host outdoor festivals featuring elaborate ice sculptures—and of course food, drink and music to go with them.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council rescinds Margaritaville right-of-way abandonment
Replaced with vote to include entire Balt. Ave. corridor. Ocean City voters will no longer be heading to the polls to determine whether the developers of a planned Margaritaville resort can officially take ownership and use a portion of a right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue for their project. But the matter...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-19721 PRINCE ST-REHOBOTH BEACH
19721 Prince Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 - Nice single-wide in desirable Camelot Meadows. Only two traffic lights into downtown Rehoboth, conveniently located just off of Route 1, you'll have access to everything Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area has to offer! Home to fantastic beaches and tons of shopping, this is the prime location for any resident in Sussex County. Used by owners as 2nd home for many years. 3 bedrooms 1-1/2 baths with three-season room with a/c and outlets for a heater. Also has an outside shower and nice shed. Whether you are looking for a new permanent residence or a summer get-away - this home would be perfect! All offers are subject to Park approval.
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
Cape Gazette
Vendor space remains for Merchants' Attic sale Feb. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one supersized Merchants' Attic sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and secondhand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
Cape Gazette
New Price in Coastal Club – 19117 Cavendish Way, Lewes
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Coastal Elegance best describes this light, bright and open twin home in the Prince Edward neighborhood within Coastal Club. This home is all you’ve dreamed of, boasting a covered front porch and a spacious first-floor primary suite with two closets and views of the woods and backyard. The primary bath has a tiled shower, two sinks and tile floor. The oversized great room has a warm gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a wall of windows also overlooking the woods in the backyard of this premium lot! The original owners picked this lot for privacy in the backyard and a larger overall property to enjoy, and a huge bonus is the open space across the street for more privacy, nature and room to roam. Upper-level quartz sets off the gleaming white kitchen and counter-height breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances and so many upgrades make this a kitchen you’ll enjoy cooking in. Upstairs is a large loft that could be enjoyed as a family room or an office. There is a 2nd bedroom with an adjacent bathroom which could be a 2nd floor owners suite just by adding a door to the entry hall. This bedroom also walks out onto the second-level balcony overlooking the landscaped open space across the street. Two more guest rooms share a generously sized and appointed hall bath. DON’T MISS THE WALK-UP ATTIC! This home has easily reachable and abundant storage. The garage offers a hose bib to wash your own car. Enjoy evenings on the patio or mornings outside with your coffee in any of the three outdoor living spaces. And if you'd like more outdoor space, many neighbors have screened porches etc. so with HOA approval it will be easy to expand on the outdoor living space in the backyard. This fabulous property is located in Lewes’ most amenity-rich community that also includes the most open space in the area. Coastal Club amenities include a large infinity pool with swim up bar, waterslide and splash pad, indoor pool, tennis courts, 3-mile nature walking/running/biking trail, dog park, community garden plots, pool tables, fitness room, and a clubhouse with catering by Big Fish Grille. Live the Club life with activities each week like yoga, Pilates, aerobics, canasta, poker, mah-jong, crafting, lunch groups and more.This incredible opportunity would make a killer weekly rental. Contact us for more details. Owners are DE Licensed Realtors.
Cape Gazette
New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction
Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
The Dispatch
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City eyeing ban on rental of personnel mobility devices
The City Council’s attempts to come to a compromise on renting electric bicycles in Ocean City shifted into a whole new gear this week when the discussion turned to the possibility of banning the rental of all personal mobility devices across the resort. “We constantly look for ways to...
starpublications.online
Food pantry giving out food boxes on Saturday
The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry will be giving out food boxes and frozen chicken every Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, located at 532 E. Stein Highway in Seaford. Food box content is provided by Food Lion, Walmart, Food Bank of Delaware, and...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
