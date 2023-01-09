Read full article on original website
Public Notice for Workshop and Public Hearing, NSAQMD Rule 230 (Architectural Coatings)
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District will host a public workshop to present, discuss, and receive feedback on development of the District’s Rule 230, Architectural Coatings. You are encouraged to attend and participate. This proposed rule applies to whomever supplies, sells, offers for sale, or manufactures architectural coatings. This proposed rule is a contingency measure for the western Nevada County 8-Hour Ozone State Implementation Plan and will only be implemented if the U.S. EPA determines that the area fails to satisfy an RFP milestone or attainment deadline.
Notice Of Public Hearing For 2015 Ozone SIP For Western Nevada County
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) proposes to adopt a State Implementation Plan (Attainment Plan) for Western Nevada County for the 2015 Primary Federal 8-Hour Ozone Standard to fulfill requirements under the Clean Air Act. The Attainment Plan is available at https://myairdistrict.com/index.php/public-notices/. The NSAQMD will conduct the public...
School board approves new buses, learns about flooding issues at CES
Two new 81-passenger school buses will be on order for Plumas Unified School District as recommended by Superintendent Bill Roderick during the school board’s first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11. The last time the school district replaced a bus was in 2014, and Roderick told the...
Plumas supervisors meet; one questions the status quo
What happened during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 10?. County employee Ava Hagwood appeared before the board once again — asking the supervisors to increase compensation for employees. “Our wages have not come close to keeping up with inflation,” she said, which is contributing to low staffing rates and making it a struggle to hire qualified applicants. She also told the board that it’s shocking that the supervisors don’t know the state of their budget, which was a reason given in an earlier meeting for lack of pay raises.
How severe is the threat of wildfire to your home? Learn more at public meeting Jan. 17
That’s what the state of California is trying to determine as it updates its fire hazard severity map for its state responsibility areas. The last time it was updated was in 2007. You can learn more about the process by attending a meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, from...
reenville Library is under utilized, but it and all Plumas libraries offer more than the public might know
After the Dixie Fire burned the Greenville Branch Library, part of recovery has been to offer library services at a temporary location: Greenville Junior Senior High School, Room 402. Recently it has come to the attention of Plumas County Library staff that services at the temporary branch are under utilized.
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
IVCSD to meet Jan. 18
The regular meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services District will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Plumas Bank building at 121 Crescent St. in Greenville. See the agenda below:
Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways
Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
Tenants forced out of apartments, inspection slated for Thursday
As Carson City code enforcement officers posted a notice barring entry onto the second floor of an apartment complex on Monday, a remaining tenant was leaving on a bicycle to check out other apartments. The tenant of Carson Pines Apartments on David Street wished to remain unidentified but told the...
What’s closed on Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Day
All county, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Day. Banks and the stock exchange will be closed. All Plumas County schools and Feather River College will also be closed. Garbage service will be on the regular schedule for both Waste Management...
CPUD finance meeting set for Jan. 18
The Chester Public Utility District will hold its finance meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in its building at 251 Chester Airport Road. See agenda below:
Pile burning continues on the Plumas
The Plumas National Forest has been able to continue with its pile burning plans despite heavy rain over the past few weeks. Firefighters were able to complete approximately 6 acres of pile burning near Brush Creek Work Center today. The piles will be monitored throughout the holiday weekend and smoke is expected in the area for the next few days.
Letter to the Editor: Do something about those berms
I’m very concerned about the snow plows leaving 3 to 4, sometimes a 5 foot-berm of snow in our driveway entrances. I’m not sure who’s responsible for plowing Grizzly Road, but it is not acceptable. I’m a disabled vet, on oxygen, in a wheelchair. I can’t plow. I spent close to $5000 for a plow, and a snow blower. My wife, 71 yr old, plowed our driveway, but every morning, we have a snow berm which blocks us from leaving. What the f—- is wrong with this? Lazy operators, I think we need to look at supervisor personnel. I pay in excess of $3000 in property taxes, plus gas tax, road tax. Just what happens if I have a medical emergency, I just sit here and die waiting for a first responder? A good majority of my neighbors are in the same condition, retired, and can’t clean out the snow berms left by road crews. I ask all Portola residents, and Pumas County residents, this needs to change, and soon. County Administers, if you don’t change you policies, maybe we will change them for you, Remember the POWER of the vote, Most of you were voted into office, and can be removed.
PUSD announces start times for schools Jan. 10
Good morning Plumas Unified students. Chester and Portola schools will be on a two-hour delayed start due to weather, while it will be the regular schedule for Greenville and Quincy students.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
Water expert explains how the rain is impacting our groundwater
CHICO, Calif. - Rain continues to fall day after day, but experts say it still will not be enough to really replenish our groundwater. Action News Now spoke with local hydrogeologist and Chico State professor Jeffrey Davids who said before people settled in valleys like Chico, rivers would jump their banks, spread out and basically flood the area.
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
