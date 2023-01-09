ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcleansboro, IL

Three arrested after police pursuit through Knox/Gibson Counties

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a pursuit overnight. Indiana State Sergeant Todd Ringle says the incident started near Decker in Knox County when a trooper stopped a car for speeding. The trooper says that during the traffic stop, he could smell an odor of […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation. A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession. According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served...
HENDERSON, KY
Arrest made nearly 1 week after chase and crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies have made an arrest in a chase that had to be terminated last week. Vanderburgh County Deputies say they found the suspect’s car crashed at West Virginia and Harmony Way, and several bags of meth were found in the area. They say the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fromm Turns Himself In On White County Warrant

On Tuesday morning at around 11:30 a.m. a Harrisburg man walked into the White County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with Sheriff Jordan Weiss in regards to having an active warrant out for his arrest. Brandon Lee Fromm told Weiss that he was there to turn himself in. The warrant stems from an arrest in 2017 for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Fromm was booked in the White County Jail and is being held without bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns

SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
SANDOVAL, IL
Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm

The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
CENTRALIA, IL
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant

A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCSO: Teen arrested after property damage tip

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - According to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, a tip submitted through their app led to the arrest of a teenage boy. Police say 19-year-old Dayton Hall of Mount Carmel was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property.
WABASH COUNTY, IL
Daviess County Arrest Report

Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

