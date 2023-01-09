Read full article on original website
4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers
This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll has one word to describe 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams as well as a little help from the Detroit Lions, who eliminated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. While the team was undoubtedly excited to be in the playoffs, the team now has to prepare for a very dangerous San Francisco 49ers team. And it sure sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is worried about that matchup.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: The 2 Wild Cards for Seahawks vs 49ers in Wild Card round
Things can always surprise you in the postseason, but there’s plenty we know to be true already about the Seahawks and 49ers heading into this Wild Card game. We know the Seahawks have struggled against the run through a good chunk of the season. We know Geno Smith had a Pro Bowl year that slipped as of late. And we know the 49ers have a stellar run game and the league’s No. 1 ranked defense.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: What makes the 49ers so dangerous
Thanks to back-to-back wins to end the year and some help from the Detroit Lions, the Seahawks are back in the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2021. Unfortunately for them, they draw one of the toughest matchups of Wild Card Weekend in the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC who won the NFC West.
MyNorthwest.com
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdown: The 3 matchups to watch vs the 49ers
The Seahawks were able to get into the playoffs after missing the postseason last year. Their prize? A third date with the NFC West-champion 49ers. San Francisco not only won 10 straight games to end the season and to secure the NFC’s No. 2 seed, but the ‘9ers also swept the season series with the Seahawks for the first time since 2011.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: How Seahawks rookie CB Tariq Woolen led the NFL in a key stat
The Seahawks sure found themselves a player in the fifth round of last year’s NFL Draft. Cornerback Tariq Woolen, the 153rd overall pick last April, has turned out to be an absolute steal for the Seahawks. Despite having an incredible mix of size, length and speed, Woolen slipped to...
MyNorthwest.com
12 flag tops Space Needle in anticipation of Seahawks vs 49ers
The Seahawks 12th man flag was raised to the top of the Space Needle to celebrate the football team’s Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The first round of the Seahawk’s path to the Superbowl will be at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara.
MyNorthwest.com
Why Michael Bumpus isn’t sweating top Seahawks pick’s drop to 5
Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the Seahawks were looking at the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with a chance still of moving up to No. 2. For seemingly the first time all season, though, something went right for the Denver Broncos, who knocked off the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers to finish with a 5-12 record. That dropped the first-round selection Denver is sending to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade from No. 3 to No. 5, something Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard said was a definite hit to the Hawks.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks enter playoff game vs 49ers in good health, Neal to return
The Seahawks enter their playoff matchup with division rival San Francisco in pretty good shape in the health department. Yes, Seattle is without defensive starters like safety Jamal Adams (out since Week 1, quad) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (out since Week 17, ACL) and tight end Will Dissly (out since Week 16, knee), but when it comes to members of the current 53-man roster, only four players are listed on the final injury report of the week. And all four of those players have a shot to play in Santa Clara on Saturday.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Wild Card weather forecast could aid Seahawks’ chances vs 49ers
I wrote on Tuesday about how I think the Seahawks are going to get boat-raced this Saturday against the 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. And while I still believe that’s the likely outcome at Levi’s Stadium, the current weather forecast adds a wrinkle to the matchup that could aid Seattle’s chances of pulling off the seismic upset as 10-point underdogs.
MyNorthwest.com
What does huge road win over powerhouse Bruins mean for Kraken?
Seven games in a row. The Kraken extended their win streak Thursday in an unlikely place. Nobody had skated into TD Garden in Boston and left with a regulation win this year. The Bruins had only lost four times in regulation anywhere coming into the game. None of that phased the Kraken, who played with a near-perfect defensive effort in a 3-0 win.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III could be difference this time vs 49ers
The Seahawks surprised the NFL by sneaking into the playoffs in a season where many thought they were rebuilding. Could they surprise even more and knock off the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in their NFC Wild Card matchup?. The 49ers dominated the two games between the NFC West rivals...
Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches, 3 division games
Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks. Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend. The action kicks off Saturday with the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (9-8).
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: Geno Smith’s season, Boye Mafe’s emergence
The Seahawks are getting ready for their first postseason game since the 2020 season, and in the latest Football 101 video from Dave Wyman, he looks at two players who helped get Seattle back in the playoffs. Wyman, a former NFL linebacker who now is part of the Seahawks Radio...
Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices. Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley,... The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Bad Weather Could Impact One NFL Playoff Game This Weekend
Wild Card weekend in the NFL is rapidly approaching, and at least one game is projected to have inclement weather. When the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, the teams will likely play through considerable wind and rain. While this is a regular occurrence ...
