Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the Seahawks were looking at the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with a chance still of moving up to No. 2. For seemingly the first time all season, though, something went right for the Denver Broncos, who knocked off the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers to finish with a 5-12 record. That dropped the first-round selection Denver is sending to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade from No. 3 to No. 5, something Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard said was a definite hit to the Hawks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO