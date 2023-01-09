ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Long, O'Rourk earn preseason honors, Knights ranked 5th

ATLANTA – The ASUN Conference office announced its 2023 Men's Lacrosse Preseason All-Conference awards Wednesday, as voted on by the league's 10 head coaches. The 2022 ASUN Championship Runner-Up, the Utah Utes, were selected as the top team entering the upcoming season with three first-place votes and 92 total points in the poll. The Utes were closely followed by Jacksonville, who returns to the league for the first time since 2014 with four first-place votes and 90 total tallies as the team enters the 2023 season ranked 18th nationally in the USA Lacrosse Magazine preseason poll.
2022-23 women's tennis season preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After competing in three tournaments during the fall, the Bellarmine women's tennis is ready to start its third season in Division I on Saturday. The Knights are set for a 27-match regular season slate featuring 12 home contests, 13 on the road, and two neutral matchups. Every home match will take place at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex on Bellarmine's campus.
EKU edges Knights despite 32 points, 18 rebounds from Merkle

RICHMOND, Ky. — Led by a prodigious performance from freshman Gracie Merkle, the Bellarmine University women's basketball team produced its most impressive offensive outing of the season Wednesday night in Baptist Health Arena, but Eastern Kentucky inched ahead of the Knights late to secure an 85-79 win in ASUN action.
First of two straight against EKU starts on road for women's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will be squaring off with Eastern Kentucky in the first of two consecutive ASUN games at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday in Baptist Health Arena. In an unusual conference scheduling quirk, Bellarmine (4-12, 0-3 ASUN) will follow by hosting Eastern Kentucky...
2023 Men's T&F Season Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just because you don't make a big splash individually doesn't mean you can't create some waves in the collective. That's how the Bellarmine University men's track and field team is approaching this season, its third in Division I and the ASUN Conference. "The men's biggest strength...
Q&A with MSAT Alum Thomas Blakeslee

Tell us a little bit about yourself. My name is Thomas Blakeslee; I am from Claymont, Delaware, and currently live in Salt Lake City, Utah. I graduated from Bellarmine University in 2022 with my Master of Science in Athletic Training. What made you choose Bellarmine?. Bellarmine’s Athletic Training program had...
