Two men were part of a scheme that scammed the Pennsylvania Turnpike out of about $1 million in tolls, according to federal authorities. Sergio Jara, 37, of Allentown, and Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, were recently indicted on charges connected to defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO