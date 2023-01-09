Read full article on original website
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
Park City gets art donation of elk statues across from McPolin Barn
The two statues consist of reflective elk silhouettes designed by Jackson Hole-based artist Bland Hoke. Each elk is 9 feet wide and 9 feet tall, and are designed to show the outline shape of an elk. Steel was used for the skeleton and silhouette. The nonprofit Save People Save Wildlife...
Growth and a proposed highway divide a bucolic Utah community
Heber • Dropping into the Heber Valley is like finding a slice of heaven — there’s the wild and winding Provo River, verdant green fields and spectacular views of Mount Timpanogos, the second-highest peak in Utah’s Wasatch Range. With all its beauty and open space, it’s...
Need a late night ride home after work? Park City can help
The Guaranteed Ride Home program is designed to provide an insurance policy to local employees who may have missed their buses or unexpectedly had to work late. In order to be eligible, people must live or work in Summit County and register with the program. Additionally, users must have traveled to work by means other than driving alone on the day they use the program.
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
Park City Planning Commission recommends restricting uses in some neighborhoods
Fractional homes, which allow people to buy a portion of a property, could soon be banned in the Solamere neighborhood in lower Deer Valley following the planning commission’s action Wednesday. Additionally, nightly rentals and fractional uses would be prohibited in Park Meadows’ West Ridge subdivision, and in Prospector’s Chatham...
Draper City leaders say flooded homes caused by issues with privately owned drain systems
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper City mayor said around 30 houses had been impacted by flooding after heavy rains, and the city’s storm drainage system wasn’t to blame. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said the city’s public works department looked at its storm drain system and found no issues or indications it was overwhelmed.
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. Jan. 12,...
Heber airport redesign nears completion; resident feedback mixed
The end is in sight for the years-in-the-making plan to update the Heber Valley Airport. Heber City government and Heber Valley Airport leaders expect to submit a plan to the Federal Aviation Administration by the end of April to move the runway and upgrade facilities. That would end a lengthy planning process involving environmental studies, public feedback and government meetings.
“Snowmageddon meets trashpocalypse” in Summit County Wednesday
A bigger-than-expected overnight storm added anywhere from 10" to nearly two feet of fresh snow, depending on where people were measuring, to the winter's already impressive totals. Park City Mountain reported 18" between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The Park City School District first delayed school start times due to road...
Little Cottonwood Canyon closes as avalanche danger looms
Heavy new snow from last night has increased avalanche danger from "moderate" to "high" along the Wasatch Mountain ranges with areas like Little Cottonwood Canyon remaining closed for much of the day Wednesday for avalanche mitigation.
Summit County wants to know about your trash woes
Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens shares an update about the recent delays in trash collection. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. “I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful,” Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
Springville, Utah, implements ordinance to limit driver, panhandler interactions
Springville in Utah County has implemented a new ordinance that restricts the transfer of money or goods at intersections within city limits. The city says the reason is to ease traffic congestion due rapid growth. However, there are those that feel it singles out the less fortunate. The ordinance restricts...
Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City
Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
Woman killed after losing control, spinning into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after officials say she lost control which caused her to spin into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened a short time before 8 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 185 on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.
Salt Lake City School District looking at possible school closures
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is beginning a process of seriously looking at closing elementary schools. This comes after a state audit found that enrollment was way down in the district. The state audit found that the district could better use taxpayer money by...
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
