Park City, UT

KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Need a late night ride home after work? Park City can help

The Guaranteed Ride Home program is designed to provide an insurance policy to local employees who may have missed their buses or unexpectedly had to work late. In order to be eligible, people must live or work in Summit County and register with the program. Additionally, users must have traveled to work by means other than driving alone on the day they use the program.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KPCW

Heber airport redesign nears completion; resident feedback mixed

The end is in sight for the years-in-the-making plan to update the Heber Valley Airport. Heber City government and Heber Valley Airport leaders expect to submit a plan to the Federal Aviation Administration by the end of April to move the runway and upgrade facilities. That would end a lengthy planning process involving environmental studies, public feedback and government meetings.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

“Snowmageddon meets trashpocalypse” in Summit County Wednesday

A bigger-than-expected overnight storm added anywhere from 10" to nearly two feet of fresh snow, depending on where people were measuring, to the winter's already impressive totals. Park City Mountain reported 18" between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The Park City School District first delayed school start times due to road...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County wants to know about your trash woes

Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens shares an update about the recent delays in trash collection. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City

Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

KPCW

