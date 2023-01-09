ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands

A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior

A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead

Members of the Wyoming Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Screening of “Sextortion” Documentary Planned for 10 Wyoming Communities

The screenings are intended to help teenagers and their families recognize and not fall victim to the insidious cyber-sex crime, and learn how to report it to the proper authorities. The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
CHEYENNE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?

While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy

Clarifying Wyoming's brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from "area of concern" to "temporary surveillance area"...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Snow to taper off after Sunset

Light snow continues across the west today with periods of moderate snow this morning across central Wyoming. Blowing snow may result in difficult travel conditions along I-80 today. Snow tapers off after sunset this evening. Expected snowfall today includes 2 inches in Lander, South Pass and Thermopolis, 1-4 inches in Riverton and Shoshoni and one inch in Worland.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
WYOMING STATE

