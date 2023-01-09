Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior
A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
mybighornbasin.com
Screening of “Sextortion” Documentary Planned for 10 Wyoming Communities
The screenings are intended to help teenagers and their families recognize and not fall victim to the insidious cyber-sex crime, and learn how to report it to the proper authorities. The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal...
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?
I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?
While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clarifying Wyoming’s brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from “area of concern” to “temporary surveillance area”...
wrrnetwork.com
Snow to taper off after Sunset
Light snow continues across the west today with periods of moderate snow this morning across central Wyoming. Blowing snow may result in difficult travel conditions along I-80 today. Snow tapers off after sunset this evening. Expected snowfall today includes 2 inches in Lander, South Pass and Thermopolis, 1-4 inches in Riverton and Shoshoni and one inch in Worland.
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That’s not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
