ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Great American Family’s Paul Greene Says Candace Cameron Bure Controversy Is ‘Tough’ But Insists She Has ‘1 of the Biggest Hearts’

A “tough” situation. Paul Greene and Candace Cameron Bure have starred in several Hallmark movies before each making the move to Great American Family ahead of her controversial remarks about “traditional marriage.” “It's tough. This time, it feels like no matter what I say, somebody's gonna get hurt,” Greene, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December […]
TheDailyBeast

YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dies From Surgery Complications

Keenan Cahill, the beloved YouTube star known for his lip-synching videos, died on Thursday from surgery complications. He was 27. Cahill was just an infant when he was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge and deteriorate at an accelerated rate. Cahill, who had created videos with Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and many other stars, announced earlier this month that he was scheduled to have open heart surgery on Dec. 15. On a GoFundMe that announced his death, Cahill's family said the online star was recovering from the surgery when he suddenly developed complications Thursday. He will go down as one of YouTube's original stars, first going viral in 2010 and amassing over 500 million views and 700,000 subscribers over the years. “Rip Keenan Thank You for always making the world smile,” Pauly D wrote in a tweet that included a photo of the two performing together.Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022 Read it at People
DoYouRemember?

The Internet Reacts To Candace Cameron Bure Leaving Meet And Greet In 1992

Sometimes 280 text characters are enough to stir up heated discussions even years later. Other times, it’s archival footage from the last century. It’s easier than ever to revive old statements and videos and that’s exactly what one TikTok user did when he shared footage of Candace Cameron Bure leaving a meet and greet in 1992 in a move that made her fans burst into tears.
The Independent

Hallmark movie star Lacey Chabert defends channel from Candace Cameron Bure’s marriage remarks

Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert has addressed Candance Cameron Bure’s controversial criticism of network’s Christmas movies.Full House star Bure drew criticism in November after saying that her new employers, the channel Great American Family, would keep “traditional marriage at the core” shortly after the announcement of Hallmark’s first film centred on an LGBTQ+ marriage.She added in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that a “change of leadership” had made Hallmark “a completely different network than when I started”.Now, Mean Girls actor Chabert, who rose to fame in 1990s series Party of Five, has defended Hallmark, saying that she...
People

Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'

"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
DoYouRemember?

Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday

The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.
Tri-City Herald

Bob Saget’s Wife Asks Elon Musk To Return Late Husband’s Verified Status

Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late comedian Bob Saget, has asked Elon Musk for a Twitter-related favor on the anniversary of her husband's death. Saget died on January 9, 2022 in his Florida hotel room while touring. His sudden death at the age of 65 shocked the comedy world, with a number of celebrities and comedians paying tribute.
FLORIDA STATE
Closer Weekly

Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Wide Open Country

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley Have Emotional Response to Austin Butler's Heartfelt Acceptance Speech for 'Elvis'

Elvis actor Austin Butler took home a big win at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, winning trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his portrayal of The King of Rock 'n Roll. The 31-year-old actor took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech. Butler looked shocked and excited while taking the stage and he began by pointing out some of his heroes in the audience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy