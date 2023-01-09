Read full article on original website
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
Florida Man Allegedly Murders BDSM Partner After Partner Bites his GenitalsDylan BarketKissimmee, FL
Great American Family’s Paul Greene Says Candace Cameron Bure Controversy Is ‘Tough’ But Insists She Has ‘1 of the Biggest Hearts’
A “tough” situation. Paul Greene and Candace Cameron Bure have starred in several Hallmark movies before each making the move to Great American Family ahead of her controversial remarks about “traditional marriage.” “It's tough. This time, it feels like no matter what I say, somebody's gonna get hurt,” Greene, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December […]
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dies From Surgery Complications
Keenan Cahill, the beloved YouTube star known for his lip-synching videos, died on Thursday from surgery complications. He was 27. Cahill was just an infant when he was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge and deteriorate at an accelerated rate. Cahill, who had created videos with Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and many other stars, announced earlier this month that he was scheduled to have open heart surgery on Dec. 15. On a GoFundMe that announced his death, Cahill's family said the online star was recovering from the surgery when he suddenly developed complications Thursday. He will go down as one of YouTube's original stars, first going viral in 2010 and amassing over 500 million views and 700,000 subscribers over the years. “Rip Keenan Thank You for always making the world smile,” Pauly D wrote in a tweet that included a photo of the two performing together.Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022 Read it at People
The Internet Reacts To Candace Cameron Bure Leaving Meet And Greet In 1992
Sometimes 280 text characters are enough to stir up heated discussions even years later. Other times, it’s archival footage from the last century. It’s easier than ever to revive old statements and videos and that’s exactly what one TikTok user did when he shared footage of Candace Cameron Bure leaving a meet and greet in 1992 in a move that made her fans burst into tears.
Hallmark movie star Lacey Chabert defends channel from Candace Cameron Bure’s marriage remarks
Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert has addressed Candance Cameron Bure’s controversial criticism of network’s Christmas movies.Full House star Bure drew criticism in November after saying that her new employers, the channel Great American Family, would keep “traditional marriage at the core” shortly after the announcement of Hallmark’s first film centred on an LGBTQ+ marriage.She added in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that a “change of leadership” had made Hallmark “a completely different network than when I started”.Now, Mean Girls actor Chabert, who rose to fame in 1990s series Party of Five, has defended Hallmark, saying that she...
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
Priscilla Presley Thought “Wackadoo” Baz Luhrmann Would Make ‘Elvis’ Biopic “Crazy”
The biopic Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, has won extensive praise from critics and family members, including Priscilla Presley herself. But, Luhrmann revealed, Priscilla had quite a few worries about the project, all of which she shared with him. Releasing on June 24, Elvis sees Austin Butler, 31, as the...
Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has a Cameo In This Hallmark Christmas Movie
'When Calls the Heart' star Chris McNally made a cameo as an elf in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie 'Christmas Class Reunion.'
Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch
Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
‘Elvis’ Movie Showing Free in Theaters in Honor of Elvis Presley’s Birthday
The Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis movie will screen for free in ten cities as part of a celebration of the King’s birthday. For those who live in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, or Vancouver – there’s a screening for you. On...
Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday
The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.
Bob Saget’s Wife Asks Elon Musk To Return Late Husband’s Verified Status
Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late comedian Bob Saget, has asked Elon Musk for a Twitter-related favor on the anniversary of her husband's death. Saget died on January 9, 2022 in his Florida hotel room while touring. His sudden death at the age of 65 shocked the comedy world, with a number of celebrities and comedians paying tribute.
‘Full House’ Cast Honors Bob Saget on 1st Anniversary of His Death: Candace Cameron, Dave Coulier
Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock Remembering the laughs. Bob Saget’s Full House costars paid tribute to the late comedian on the one-year anniversary of his death. “I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂,” […]
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
Bob Saget Remembered By 'Full House' Cast, Wife And John Mayer On Death Anniversary
Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, tweeted Elon Musk about reinstating her late husband's Twitter blue checkmark.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Praises Network's Inclusive Storytelling Amid Candace Cameron Bure Drama
Nikki DeLoach is joining the list of actors who have shared their opinion on Hallmark network's programming following Candace Cameron Bure's November comments about her exit from the channel. In a recent interview with Christy Carlson Romano on her Vulnerable podcast, DeLoach praised the network for continuing to tell "inclusive and dynamic" stories.
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley Have Emotional Response to Austin Butler's Heartfelt Acceptance Speech for 'Elvis'
Elvis actor Austin Butler took home a big win at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, winning trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his portrayal of The King of Rock 'n Roll. The 31-year-old actor took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech. Butler looked shocked and excited while taking the stage and he began by pointing out some of his heroes in the audience.
