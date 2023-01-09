Three men who stole $560,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle at a Garden Grove (22) Freeway off-ramp in Garden Grove during a daylight robbery Thursday are on the loose. The victims were transporting the jewelry and were stopped at a red light at approximately 12:41 p.m. when the suspects stopped directly in front of them and got out of a silver van of an unknown make and model, said Sgt. Mark Lord of the Garden Grove Police Department.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO