Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Bass says reducing homelessness is tied to supporting local businessesAkhil A PillaiLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor Bass Seeks for Venice to `Reclaim’ Streets with Encampment Initiative
Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice Friday touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared along with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near Sunset Avenue and Hampton Drive, sites of a long-standing, large encampment. The Los Angeles Times reported that organizers began offering temporary housing and services to people living in those encampments earlier this week.
mynewsla.com
Palmdale City Council Passes Resolution Opposing LA’s Homeless Emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Shadow Hills Crash Identified
A 33-year-old man who was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Shadow Hills was identified by county authorities Friday. The collision was reported Wednesday in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
mynewsla.com
Kevin de León Stands in Back of LA Council Chamber as Some Colleagues Object
The Los Angeles City Council had just concluded taking public comment at Tuesday’s meeting when Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez stood up to speak. “I want to respond to the public comment, but also speak directly to Council member de LeÃ³n,” Hernandez said. Hernandez, the first council member...
mynewsla.com
Robbers Steal $560,000 Worth of Jewelry in Garden Grove
Three men who stole $560,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle at a Garden Grove (22) Freeway off-ramp in Garden Grove during a daylight robbery Thursday are on the loose. The victims were transporting the jewelry and were stopped at a red light at approximately 12:41 p.m. when the suspects stopped directly in front of them and got out of a silver van of an unknown make and model, said Sgt. Mark Lord of the Garden Grove Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos Thursday of a pair of grand theft suspects who allegedly stole nearly three dozen items valued at more than $5,000 at a Calabasas beauty supply store. The crime occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 at ULTA Beauty, 23741 Calabasas Road,...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Call for Permanent Tenant Protections by End of January
A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles’ COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested On Suspicion of Stealing Power Tools From Detached Garage
A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suspected early Thursday of stealing power tools that were inside a detached garage at a Long Beach home were arrested. Officers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the 5500 block of East El Parque Street, near Bellflower Boulevard, regarding a burglary in progress, located the pair near the scene of the crime, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Boy, 13, Reported Missing in Lancaster Is Found
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Family Displaced By House Fire in Lake Elsinore
A family was displaced in a house fire Tuesday evening in Lake Elsinore. The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. on the second floor of a residence in the 29000 block of Tangerine Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained by about 9:30 p.m., but...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Shot at North Hollywood Hookah Bar, One Dead
Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
mynewsla.com
Agency: Overpayments on Water Bills Waiting to be Claimed
More than 1,600 Eastern Municipal Water District customers are due funds from overpayments going back to 2019, the agency announced Tuesday, advising ratepayers to check their accounts because the money is slated to be deposited into the utility’s treasury this month. According to the EMWD, thousands of dollars in...
mynewsla.com
Two People Injured Car Hits Into Two Westminster Mobile Homes
Two people were injured when the car they were in hit a pair of mobile homes in Westminster Wednesday. The Orange County Fire Authority told KCAL9 the crash took place around 3:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of Magnolia Street, near Bolsa Avenue. No one was in either mobile home...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed on Nuevo Roadway
A 38-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed on a Nuevo road, authorities said Friday. Maria Estrada of Perris was fatally injured about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 30700 block of Montgomery Avenue, just north of Nuevo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Estrada was riding...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed In Downtown LA, Suspect Escaps Custody
One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The victim was taken to...
mynewsla.com
LACo Supervisors Declare January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously proclaimed January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the motion is aimed at supporting firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer and providing firefighters “the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.”
