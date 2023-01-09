Read full article on original website
Siesta Key incorporation bill passes in 3-1 vote, moves to Legislation
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Siesta Key Incorporation Bill was approved by the Sarasota County legislative delegation Thursday afternoon. “We’re super happy that we got the greenlight today and were up for the challenge," said Save Siesta Key Chairman, Tim Hensey. In a 3 to 1 vote, the Sarasota County...
Rainforest masks bring a little bit of Costa Rica to Sarasota
SARASOTA- The Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica exhibition at Selby Gardens is back for the 19th year. The exhibition features hand carved and painted masks from the Boruca tribe of Costa Rica. Artist, Esteban Morales Lazaro, said that the long trip to Florida was so worth it after seeing the...
Vote for retail pet ban seems unlikely after Manatee County Commission meeting
Emotions were high at the Manatee County Commission meeting Tuesday. The board did not vote on a final decision, but commissioners had a chance to voice their opinion on the ongoing litigation. Despite public outcry for Petland Bradenton to stop selling puppies, the majority of commissioners made it clear they...
Blood shortages prompts call for donations
SARASOTA - Suncoast Blood Centers teamed up with the Sarasota Police Department to help combat the blood shortage across the Suncoast. As the New Year begins, Suncoast blood Centers is again in desperate need of blood. “Between O negative and O positive blood, those are the most desperately needed at...
Preliminary report on December third plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report on a December third plane crash in Venice that claimed three lives. Christian Kath, his wife and son departed St Pete Clearwater International Airport to Venice on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Just after seven-thirty that evening, Kath took off from Venice Municipal Airport . The flight lasted about twenty seconds, climbing to less than 100 feet and plunging the Piper PA28 into the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 15 feet. The agency reported, Dark night conditions prevailed around Venice Municipal airport at the time of the crash. Airport surveillance video depicted the aircraft departing runway 23 to the southwest, with little to no angle of climb, and no discernible horizon.
Arrest made in 2006 Manatee County cold case
MANATEE COUNTY - An arrest has been made in a 2006 Manatee County cold case. After 16 years, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriffs Office have evidence to charge Pedro Garcia with the murder of Guadalupe Vela. The second cold case murder charge against Garcia in the last 7 months.
Student-Athlete of the Month: Blaine Taranto, Venice High School
VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - SNN's first Carl Reynolds Law Student-Athlete of the Month of 2023 represents a high school where they tout "Its Just Different Here". Venice High School senior Blaine Taranto is the state's top wrestler and the top pick for Student-Athlete of the Month. "A phenomenal kid in...
Sarasota Olympian Weyant signs NIL deal with SwimOutlet.com
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 11, 2023 - Not only does Sarasota Olympic Swimmer Emma Weyant have a new swimming hole, she now has an NIL deal to go with it. A 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Weyant transferred to the University of Florida, and Wednesday she announced a collaboration with SwimOutlet.com in an article for Swim World Magazine. N.I.L. stands for Name, Image, Likeness, and it allows college athletes to earn money off of their fame.
Penguin Project Special needs play
The Penguin Project is coming to Bradenton. It’s a musical play, cast with special needs kids as stars of the show. Special needs adults are putting on the show, and they are called Penguin Players. The play of choice is Annie. Rick Kerby, Producing Artistic director at Manatee Performing...
Fight ends Lemon Bay/DeSoto County girls basketball game
ENGLEWOOD, FL (SNN-TV) - A fight broke out last night during the girls basketball game between DeSoto County and Lemon Bay in Englewood. According to the Herald-Tribune, late in the fourth quarter, players from each team were battling for a rebound when a Manta Rays player appears to push a Bulldogs player after the ball traveled out of bounds. The DeSoto player then delivered an overhand shot to the head of the Lemon Bay player knocking her to the court.
IMG Academy alumna Michelle Cooper selected 2nd in NWSL Draft
BRADENTON (IMG Academy) – The IMG Academy Girls Soccer Program had former player Michelle Cooper selected second overall to the Kansas City Current in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia. With Cooper’s draft position, she becomes the highest draft selection to a professional sports organization in IMG Academy history.
