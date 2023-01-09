ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested Short Distance From Robbery in Beverly Hills

Police apprehended a robbery suspect in Beverly Hills Thursday. The robbery occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of Wilshire Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported. The block contains upscale clothing stores. “A suspect description was provided and BHPD officers saturated the area,” according to a news statement....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl

An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Stabbed In Downtown Los Angeles, Suspect Escapes Custody

A 13-year-old was stabbed by a man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The 13-year-old victim was taken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Couple Arrested On Suspicion of Stealing Power Tools From Detached Garage

A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suspected early Thursday of stealing power tools that were inside a detached garage at a Long Beach home were arrested. Officers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the 5500 block of East El Parque Street, near Bellflower Boulevard, regarding a burglary in progress, located the pair near the scene of the crime, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shadow Hills Crash Identified

A 33-year-old man who was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Shadow Hills was identified by county authorities Friday. The collision was reported Wednesday in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Baby in Orange

A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange. Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty July 7 to second-degree murder. Recio killed his girlfriend’s daughter, Claire Frickenschmidt, Jan. 5, 2019, in the mother’s apartment at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Shot at North Hollywood Hookah Bar, One Dead

Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center

A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot by Deputies at Valencia Mall

A man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies at a shopping center in Valencia died at a hospital, authorities said Thursday. The shooting was reported at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy’s department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos Thursday of a pair of grand theft suspects who allegedly stole nearly three dozen items valued at more than $5,000 at a Calabasas beauty supply store. The crime occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 at ULTA Beauty, 23741 Calabasas Road,...
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy