Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Bass says reducing homelessness is tied to supporting local businessesAkhil A PillaiLos Angeles, CA
Deaths of 3 men involved in separate encounters with LAPD prompts release of bodycam videos
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he's concerned about a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
California Department of Justice investigating fatal deputy shooting of unarmed man in Valencia
The state Department of Justice is investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed man by a sheriff's deputy at Westfield Valencia Town Center.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested Short Distance From Robbery in Beverly Hills
Police apprehended a robbery suspect in Beverly Hills Thursday. The robbery occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of Wilshire Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported. The block contains upscale clothing stores. “A suspect description was provided and BHPD officers saturated the area,” according to a news statement....
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl
An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Woman Suspected of Attempted Murder Near Palm Desert
Charges are expected Friday against a 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting someone in a motel in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Palm Desert. Priscilla Guzman of Indio was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, according to inmate records. Deputies responded at around 2 a.m. Sunday to...
Friends, family mourn 13-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles
Candles have been placed along a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles as friends and family mourn a 13-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a fight with another teen earlier this week.
mynewsla.com
Teen Stabbed In Downtown Los Angeles, Suspect Escapes Custody
A 13-year-old was stabbed by a man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The 13-year-old victim was taken...
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested On Suspicion of Stealing Power Tools From Detached Garage
A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suspected early Thursday of stealing power tools that were inside a detached garage at a Long Beach home were arrested. Officers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the 5500 block of East El Parque Street, near Bellflower Boulevard, regarding a burglary in progress, located the pair near the scene of the crime, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Shadow Hills Crash Identified
A 33-year-old man who was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Shadow Hills was identified by county authorities Friday. The collision was reported Wednesday in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Baby in Orange
A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange. Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty July 7 to second-degree murder. Recio killed his girlfriend’s daughter, Claire Frickenschmidt, Jan. 5, 2019, in the mother’s apartment at...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Shot at North Hollywood Hookah Bar, One Dead
Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center
A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies at Valencia Mall
A man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies at a shopping center in Valencia died at a hospital, authorities said Thursday. The shooting was reported at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy’s department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos Thursday of a pair of grand theft suspects who allegedly stole nearly three dozen items valued at more than $5,000 at a Calabasas beauty supply store. The crime occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 at ULTA Beauty, 23741 Calabasas Road,...
