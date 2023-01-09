Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Fantastic Restaurants In Yakima To Get Your Teriyaki Fix!
I guess I don’t know what Teriyaki is. Weirdly, I’m just now realizing it, especially being an overweight guy who loves chicken teriyaki. As my wife & I were discussing our dinner plans and meal prepping for the next week, the topic of Teriyaki came up. I don’t want to get into how dumb I was and how confusing I made our conversation, but let’s just say, between my wife and Wikipedia, I now know more about Teriyaki besides the fact that it’s delicious.
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
INKED? Yes, Even Your Yakima News Guy Has Tattoos
Okay I know many of you reading this may be surprised to know your news guy loves tattoos. It's true. No I didn't get the tattoos recently, they've been applied over the years. Tattoos were on my skin before tattoos became popular. It didn't take much to convince me to...
No Yakima Your Gas Stoves Are Not Being Banned
If you answered yes don't worry gas stoves are not being banned in the United States. So what's going on? Why all the talk about gas stoves and the talk of banning the devices? All the talk started when an official from the Consumer Product Safety Commission in an interview suggested that banning the stoves may be a good idea because of some of the health concerns caused by using gas. In Yakima and throughout the state officials estimate 39% of households use gas stoves.
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State
Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
Pop The Top & Shine Your Ride! Cruise The Ave. Is Back in Yakima: Dates Announced
I’m sick of the snow, so I’m looking forward to the warmer weather. The longer days, brighter nights. Getting into your car and just GOING! No need to sit and scrape your windshield or warm up the engine. Or even shovel the driveway before you pull out. I cannot wait to kick back with the windows down, music up, friends riding shotgun, and the breeze blowing through my scalp (I’m bald). I cannot wait to Cruising The Ave.!
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
Ready To Adopt? Yakima Humane Society Adoption Event This Saturday!
There is truth to the saying that “you don’t rescue the pet; the pet rescues you.” I really know that to be the case. When I met my little dog Rusty, he ran up and jumped on me. I laughed, petted him, and got puppy kisses. When his owner came up to me, I joked about bartering for him, and they told me they were needing a new home for him. He’s been with my wife & I for almost 10 years. The same joy can happen to you.
Happy Valentine’s Day, Here’s a Hand Made Gift, I bought! Upcoming Craft Fairs & Bazaars
Sure, you can spend the money on throw-away gifts. The kind that ANYONE can find at a store the night before Valentine’s Day. But that’s not you. You’re classy; you plan ahead. You know that candy and flowers lose their appeal over time. Surprise your special someone with something a bit personal. Something that is handmade, and someone spent time crafting it.
Chronically Homeless Population in Yakima is Growing
Next month the annual Point in Time survey to count homeless in the county happens as social service organizations work the help the homeless find shelter. In fact officials at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is now converting the Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into housing for homeless. Many homeless in Yakima live by the Yakima River and use services at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
2022 a Tough But Successful Year in Yakima Real Estate
2022 was a busy year for those in the real estate industry in Yakima County. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality the median home sales price in Yakima at the end of 2022 was $350,000 which increased 8.5% from the same time last year when the median sales price was $322,750.
You’re Saving Money at The Pump Yakima
While prices are high they're down 5.4 cents per gallon if you're buying gas in Yakima Monday. GasBuddy says the average price of gas is $3.52 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. If you purchase diesel GasBuddy say the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets
A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
Yakima Emphasis Patrols Stopping Many Impaired Drivers
You may not notice them but Yakima Police say they're seeing a lot of drivers intoxicated behind the wheel. On Tuesday officers arrested 3 different drivers for DUI as they conduct emphasis patrols 24/7 7 days a week in the city. A lot of impaired drivers have been arrested over...
Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found
Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Help Man’s Best Friend! Yakima Humane Society Food, Toy & Supply Drive
Now the holiday season is over, many think the giving season is over too. You know, it’s not! The Yakima Humane Society is just one of those organizations that could use your help! Especially for a place that does so much for so many and asks so little. They...
It’s a Day to Say Thank You to Yakima Police Officers
It's a day to show your appreciation for police officers on this Monday. It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a great time to show how much you appreciate the work the officers do every day. Officers throughout country have been criticized over the last 5 years for a variety of issues and that's made it tough to find people who want to become future officers. Yakima Officers say a majority of people they deal with support their work. Capt. Jay Seely says people in Yakima show their appreciation every day and they have for many years.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0