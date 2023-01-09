ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Lottery player wins $15 million jackpot in Wisconsin town with a very fitting name

By Alison Cutler
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlT5s_0k8l7Yyr00

A mystery lottery player stunned a small town with very fitting name in Wisconsin.

Someone won a $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot in the Wisconsin lottery after picking up a ticket in the tiny town of Luck.

“What a great way to start 2023,” the Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in a Jan. 5 news release. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

The lottery player, who hasn’t yet come forward to claim their prize, bought the ticket at the Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue in Luck, according to the news release. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

“We could not be happier for the winner. They truly got lucky in Luck,” the story manager told lottery officials.

The $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot was the largest for the game since the $22.2 million jackpot in 2015, according to the release.

The town of Luck has a population of 1,071, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Residents told WSMV that they hoped the lucky winner would help support some businesses in the area with the winnings.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Hunter stops to buy lottery ticket on way to woods — and snags huge win in Virginia

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1B for third time in history. When is the next drawing?

Their first lottery ticket was a dud, but then the Idaho couple checked the second one

Husband wakes wife to show her big win on SC lottery ticket. ‘She didn’t believe me’

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize

LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
LUCK, WI
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Claimed

2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne’s Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.
LUCK, WI
People

$15 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Town Called Luck

Someone has had a stroke of good luck in Luck, Wisconsin!. One ticket matched all six Megabucks numbers in the lottery drawing last week, netting the winner $15.1 million, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus in the tiny town, which is located...
LUCK, WI
KFIL Radio

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Warns of Salt Use This Winter

(Madison, WI) — The salt you use on your sidewalk and driveway will eventually end-up in Wisconsin’s waters. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday asked people to be aware of just how much salt they are using. The DNR says people can help keep the state’s freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams fresh by using less salt. DNR’s tips include shoveling more, spreading the salt over a larger area, and switching to sand for traction when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin

MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
MILLTOWN, WI
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
845
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy