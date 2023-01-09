Lottery player wins $15 million jackpot in Wisconsin town with a very fitting name

A mystery lottery player stunned a small town with very fitting name in Wisconsin.

Someone won a $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot in the Wisconsin lottery after picking up a ticket in the tiny town of Luck.

“What a great way to start 2023,” the Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in a Jan. 5 news release. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

The lottery player, who hasn’t yet come forward to claim their prize, bought the ticket at the Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue in Luck, according to the news release. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

“We could not be happier for the winner. They truly got lucky in Luck,” the story manager told lottery officials.

The $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot was the largest for the game since the $22.2 million jackpot in 2015, according to the release.

The town of Luck has a population of 1,071, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Residents told WSMV that they hoped the lucky winner would help support some businesses in the area with the winnings.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

