NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO