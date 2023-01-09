ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
LADSON, SC
WMBF

See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981. The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events. They also...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway firefighters battle early-morning house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are battling a house fire in Conway Friday morning. The Conway Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Temple Street at 5:59 a.m. Crews are currently on the scene. No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed. North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

