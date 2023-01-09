Read full article on original website
WMBF
Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
myhorrynews.com
New neighborhood possible after Water Tower Road area annexed into North Myrtle Beach
Over 200 acres of land off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road have been added to the city of North Myrtle Beach and a proposed development at this site could bring more than 500 homes. City council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning of the land after a second...
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
School zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard gets new speed limit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The speed zone will be in effect from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m. on weekdays, and whenever bus lights are flashing. “Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids […]
abcnews4.com
Bald eagle nest removed from cell tower in Mount Pleasant; Wildlife officials responding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife officials are investigating after crews removed a bald eagle and osprey nest from a cell tower on Rifle Range Road on Thursday. We spoke with officials from U.S. Fish and Wildlife who said an "Eagle Nest Take" permit was not authorized for the location.
WMBF
Construction underway on North Myrtle Beach’s newest stormwater outfall project
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on North Myrtle Beach’s newest outfall project at 18th Avenue North is currently underway. The project has forced crews to close the 18th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North beach accesses. The $35 million project is expected to take one year...
Myrtle Beach park undergoing renovations; new playground, walking path to come
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach. A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a […]
CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
WMBF
2 Georgetown County homes shot into with people inside, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said two homes were shot into early Friday morning. Deputies said in the first shooting, around 2:30 a.m., bullets hit a home on Fair Lane, which is off Highway 701. Authorities said there were two people inside the home at the time.
WMBF
See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981. The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events. They also...
WMBF
Conway firefighters battle early-morning house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are battling a house fire in Conway Friday morning. The Conway Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Temple Street at 5:59 a.m. Crews are currently on the scene. No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
New program will help prevent beach erosion, maintain healthy water quality in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain […]
WMBF
Lake City train derailment strands Amtrak passengers for 12+ hours
(WMBF) - Passengers were stuck on an Amtrak train traveling from the D.C. area through South Carolina to Florida for almost a full day longer than expected after a freight train derailed in Lake City Monday night. For one family, what began as a fun trip to Florida to visit...
Carolina Forest residents raise concerns about potential new housing development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Forest residents packed the first Horry County Council meeting of 2023 to voice their concerns about a possible rezoning that could bring more than 1,000 new homes to the area. The proposed development would be in the area of Highway 501 and Legends Drive. “It’s quite a busy street […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach firefighters stress importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month which sheds light on how fire crews across the country and right here in the Grand Strand are fighting more than just flames. Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 10 years ago, occupational cancer was...
WMBF
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area. An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting. An incident report shows that when the officer arrived,...
Funeral plans announced for Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79. John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral […]
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed. North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other...
WMBF
Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; council sets deadline to move
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An auto repair shop in Conway is fighting to stay open despite zoning issues. During Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, Sylvest Avant’s request to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business, was up for a second reading.
